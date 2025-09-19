Letitia James Twists in the Wind as Trump Officials Spar With U.S. Attorney in Virginia Over Whether To Charge Her With Mortgage Fraud

‘Shock’ appears to be the vibe as a prosecutor contends the government lacks the evidence — but others think the case is rock solid.

A showdown is emerging between the White House and a senior federal prosecutor over the charging of New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, for mortgage fraud.

The fulcrum of what appears to be a rift within the Trump administration is the fate of the United States attorney for the Northern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert. He is the one tasked with deciding whether to charge Ms. James.

Some Washington factions appear to be pushing for him to be fired for his resistance to indicting Ms. James. Others, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and her chief deputy, Todd Blanche, appear to be defending him.

The Times quotes anonymous administration sources who describe “shock” at the news of Mr. Siebert’s possible removal. The sources characterize the situation as “fluid, unsettled and confusing.” Mr. Siebert, a Trump appointee, is a former District of Columbia police officer who possesses allies on both Capitol Hill and in the upper reaches of the Department of Justice. The president and Ms. Bondi can fire Mr. Siebert, though any permanent replacement would require Senate confirmation.

The Trump administration has for five months been investigating Ms. James criminally over allegations that she repeatedly lied to secure better loan terms, including for a modest Norfolk, Virginia, house. Charges, though, would have to come from Mr. Siebert. He is also tasked with investigating whether a former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, James Comey — a Virginia resident — lied under oath. The Times reports that Mr. Siebert is skeptical of that case as well. No charges have yet been filed.

Mr. Siebert was appointed to his post by President Trump, but with the support of Virginia’s two Democratic senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Mr. Kaine ran against Mr. Trump as Secretary Clinton’s pick for vice president. Mr. Siebert has jurisdiction over the case because its strongest piece of evidence appears to be the allegation that she listed the Norfolk dwelling as her primary residence even though she was required to live in New York. Ms. James has said she was helping her niece buy the house and did not commit mortgage fraud.

The accusations against Ms. James were first assembled by the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, William Pulte, an heir to the Pulte housing construction fortune. Mr. Pulte’s dossier leveled the allegation connected to Norfolk as well as two more — that Ms. James listed her father as her husband on a mortgage document and that she represented a Brooklyn brownstone as possessing four units instead of five. Ms. James’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, calls the allegations “threadbare” and “cherry-picked.”

Mr. Siebert appears inclined to agree with that assessment. Jonathan Karl of ABC News — whom Mr. Trump accused, earlier this week, of harboring “hate in his heart” — reports, “Federal prosecutors in Virginia had uncovered no clear evidence to prove that James had knowingly committed mortgage fraud.”

Nevertheless, “Trump officials pushed U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert to bring criminal charges against her.” Mr. Trump calls Ms. James “biased” and “corrupt,” among other imprecations. Ms. James has called Mr. Trump an “illegitimate” president. Mr. Siebert is close to a former DOJ official, Emil Bove, who was recently confirmed to the Third United States Appeals Circuit.

When Mr. Bove was at the Trump DOJ prior to his accession to the bench, he ordered the acting United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon, to drop bribery charges against Mayor Eric Adams. She refused and resigned, along with other senior prosecutors both at the SDNY and at Main Justice. Mr. Bove ultimately argued for the dismissal himself. The special attorney for mortgage fraud, Ed Martin, does not possess the authority to charge Ms. James on his own.

Mr. Trump’s wrath against Ms. James, who has sued his administration some 100 times, appears to flow mostly from her civil fraud lawsuit against him, his two adult sons, and his family business. She accused him of mastering “the art of the steal” and secured a judgment — thanks to a sympathetic judge who found the Trump Organization liable without a hearing — against him for some $500 million. That judgment was overturned by New York’s intermediate appellate court.

While it is not yet known what is staying Mr. Siebert’s hand from seeking an indictment, any conviction of Ms. James would require a showing of intent to deceive. Prosecutors would likely point to a raft of mortgage fraud cases brought by the attorney general — including the one against Mr. Trump — to show that Ms. James was sophisticated when it came to real estate misrepresentations.

Ms. James has hardly been shy about prosecuting others for mortgage fraud. To take just one example, in 2024 she charged members of the Gambino crime family with a mortgage fraud scheme to purchase a $600,000 home in New Jersey. Mr. Pulte and others maintain that the evidence against Ms. James is sufficient to take her to trial — and win. Mr. Pulte has also referred Senator Adam Schiff and a Federal Reserve governor, Lisa Cook, for prosecution for mortgage fraud.

Mr. Lowell concedes that a form concerning the Norfolk home​​ “mistakenly stated the property to be Ms. James’ principal residence,” but that she also sent an email to her mortgage broker insisting that the property “WILL NOT be my primary residence.” Mr. Pulte insists that Ms. James “falsified bank documents and property records.” Mr Lowell calls all of the accusations against his client part of a “revenge tour.”