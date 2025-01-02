If the House delays in choosing a speaker, it could prevent the Congress from certifying the Electoral Vote count on January 6.

Let’s quickly re-elect Speaker Johnson — in order to move the Trumpian blue-collar boom agenda at warp speed.

This past Monday, President Trump issued a ringing endorsement for the re-election of Mr. Johnson.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote: “The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA.”

Then, on New Year’s Eve, walking into his Mar-a-Lago gala, Trump reiterated his support for Mr. Johnson: “Oh I think they’ll support Speaker Johnson. I think we’re going to have a great time in Washington. And I think we’re going to get great support. He’s the one that can win right now. People like him. Almost everybody likes him.”

Add the former Speaker, Newt Gingrich, to the list of Johnson endorsements — who said in an interview that Republicans shouldn’t waste time with an ugly floor fight — and that the GOP needs to get behind the incumbent Speaker: “they need a Republican unity program for the next 2 years.”

Any number of GOP luminaries have endorsed Mr. Johnson for Speaker — and with pleasure, let me add my name to the list.

He’s a pro-growth supply-sider on tax cuts. A tough hawk when it comes to closing the border, stopping the Biden flood of illegal immigration, and eradicating terrorism here at home. He’s a law and order man. He’s for “drill, baby, drill” and believes in Trump’s America First “peace through strength” foreign policy.

In other words, Mr. Johnson is a common-sense conservative. And he has been incredibly accessible to the press.

Tomorrow, the House will convene to start the 119th Congress — with the election of the Speaker of the House as the first order of business.

I would remind folks that on Monday, January 6, the House must vote to certify the Presidential election. Without a Speaker, though, the House can’t certify. And if the House — along with the Senate — can’t certify, then President-elect Trump might not become President Trump on January 20.

Think of it.

So this is no time dawdle.

And the GOP House and Senate should hit the ground running.

According to senior advisers close to Trump, he wants to see “one big beautiful bill” on his desk from both houses of Congress, as fast as possible.

That bill would include tax cuts, closing the border, fossil fuel reforms and permitting, and a ‘peace through strength’ defense boost.

During the campaign, Trump’s working-class coalition was repeatedly promised fatter wallets, added take-home pay, tax cuts, cheaper energy, closing the border, and so forth.

Promises made, promises kept. One big beautiful reconciliation bill to combine all matter of fiscal policies — requiring only a 51 vote majority in the Republican Senate.

Let the blue-collar boom begin — right away.

The House has already passed H.R.1. on energy, and H.R.2. on immigration.

Congressman Jason Smith’s House Ways and Means Committee has been working on Trumpian tax cuts for the better part of last year.

Senator Crapo is ready to deliver a big tax cut from his Senate Finance Committee.

The whole bill could be done before mid-year.

And it would help President Trump fulfill his overwhelming mandate for change.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.