LGBT Characters in TV and Streaming Series Set To Decrease by 41 Percent Next Season

The number of LGBT characters on TV and in streaming series is set to be cut nearly in half, following years of complaints that Hollywood was pushing “woke” messaging and “gender ideology” in its content.

An LGBT advocacy organization, GLAAD, released its annual Where We Are On TV report, which found there were 489 LGBT characters across scripted primetime, broadcast, cable, and streaming programs during the 2024-2025 season, marking a 4 percent increase from the previous year.

However, the report said the representation was “far below the 2021-2022 record high,” and GLAAD said the number is likely to decrease in the next year due to several shows being cancelled.

The report says that 41 percent of the characters from the previous year will not be returning due to their show being cancelled or their character’s death, or their departure from the story.

Only one in four transgender characters had their contracts renewed.

In response to the decreased LGBT representation, the president of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, said, “GLAAD is partnering with entertainment industry leaders to meet a clear call: Do not cave to pressure to reduce LGBTQ representation. Freedom of speech includes freedom of storytelling, and that includes stories of our community.”

She insisted Americans are “more likely to watch a TV show if at least one of the characters is LGBTQ” and said that “LGBTQ-inclusive shows are good for business.”

Ms. Ellis said the cancellation of series with LGBT characters sets a “dangerous precedent.”

The decrease in LGBT characters in series follows years of pressure on companies from conservatives, who have accused Hollywood of promoting so-called “gender ideology” in its programming.

Last month, billionaire Elon Musk spearheaded a conservative call to boycott Netflix over a cartoon, “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which was cancelled in 2023, that was accused of pushing transgender messaging to children.

Meanwhile, Disney has cancelled several series that had LGBT characters and storylines.

In 2024, Disney+ cancelled a Star Wars prequel series, “The Acolyte,” after just one season, as it was heavily criticized for its “woke” storylines, which included a coven of what the show’s detractors called “lesbian space witches.” Showrunner Leslye Headland, who is openly gay, observed during an interview with the Wrap that “The Acolyte” is the “gayest Star Wars” show. She also said that R2-D2 is a lesbian.

And in August, Disney announced that it cancelled “Goosebumps,” its “LGBTQ inclusive” Disney+ adaptation of the wildly popular children’s book series by R.L. Stine, after just two seasons.

The show was popular among gay viewers, who said it was “queer coded.” Its cast featured a trans actor and LGBTQ activist, Miles McKenna.

In another example of studios pulling back from “woke” content, Pixar made changes to the main character of “Elio,” an animated film about an 11-year-old boy who gets beamed into space and becomes an ambassador of Earth. It was released in June 2025 after a year-long delay and drew in a measly $20.8 million.

Elio was originally supposed to be “queer coded.” However, scenes that alluded to his sexuality, such as a picture of his male crush, were removed. Also stripped out were scenes about Elio’s passion for environmentalism.

The pushback on LGBT representation in films has extended beyond traditional conservative circles. In August, rapper Snoop Dogg said during an appearance on the “It’s Giving” podcast that he is “scared” to take his grandchildren to the movies after his grandson asked him how a female character in Pixar’s “Lightyear” was able to have a child with another woman.

“I didn’t come in for this s‑‑‑. I just came to watch the … movie,” the rapper said on the podcast. “It f— d me up. I’m, like, scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s— that I don’t have an answer for … We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”