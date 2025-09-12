Life Is So Precious

Charlie Kirk’s engagement with people who disagreed with his point of views, in a respectful, reasonable, open manner, amounts to a miracle of leadership.

With this whole heartbreaking, heinous, awful Charlie Kirk story, it gets harder and harder to write another column, or even for that matter do yet more TV segments on it.

You think everything that’s worth saying has been said, and that may be true.

Yet, from my own head, soul, and heart, I want to add a couple of thoughts.

First, this is profoundly about free speech. Kirk was performing leadership miracles by engaging in with people who disagreed with his point of views, in a respectful, reasonable, open manner.

Going right into the lion’s den at these left-wing colleges and universities. And he always did so with civility.

Civility is a key word here.

And although you could quibble with me, I’m equating civility with free speech. It’s the opposite of violence.

Whether you’re on the far left or far right — and most of this violence in recent years has certainly been from the far left — free speech is a founding principle of America. A profoundly founding principle of America. And America is still the greatest country in the world.

But there’s more, and that is faith.

Kirk was profoundly a person of faith. He was a strong Christian. He openly talked about Jesus Christ.

In his own words: “I wanna be remembered for courage for my faith. That would be the most important thing. The most important thing is my faith in my life.”

He added that “we as Christians have hope that we are going to see our loved ones again and that we will be in heaven and that we will be in perfect peace and that this is not it. In fact, there’s something even better awaiting us.”

Personally, I think this is fabulous.

I say that as a person who came to faith myself some three decades ago. But I would think anybody would admire Kirk, or anyone else for that matter, who exercises their free speech to talk about their faith.

And I’m proud of my friend the FBI director, Kash Patel, for invoking a warrior’s afterlife for Kirk this morning in a heartfelt farewell: “Rest now brother, we have the watch, and I’ll see you in Valhalla.”

Additionally, let me give another kudos to President Trump’s speech at the Museum of the Bible on Monday, citing the importance of faith in God and the Judeo-Christian tradition.

I’m sorry people on the left have opposed God and religion in recent years, with all this left-wing culture war stuff. But they are free to avoid faith if they so choose.

Nonetheless, Mr. Trump and Kirk have done America a great service by restoring faith’s rightful place in the public square.

And, still more from me, third: Kirk was a very good economist.

He had been warning the president that the Gen Z youth vote could swing against him and the GOP in the coming elections, just like he helped swing it Mr. Trump’s way in 2024, if the affordability problem is not solved.

Kirk called this the Mamdani effect, referring to the socialist candidate for New York City mayor.

And, finally from me, is the matter of life.

As a strong Christian, Kirk was a very strong pro-life champion.

Only God has the power to create or extinguish life.

So let me just say the obvious: life is so precious.

Especially the life of Charlie Kirk.

