Likely Election of Indonesia’s Authoritarian Pro-China Defense Minister as President Leaves Washington None Too Pleased

Probowo Subianto is a strongman whose record as a general does not augur well for democracy in the world’s largest Muslim nation.

Suddenly the Biden administration has to kiss and make up with the Indonesian military leader who was banned from coming to America for two decades.

That’s because the country’s defense minister, Probowo Subianto, is virtually certain to become Indonesia’s next president, and Washington has been pulling out all the stops in a bid to keep the sprawling Southeast Asian nation on its side in competition with regional rival Communist China.

The final tally of more than 100 million ballots in the world’s fourth most populated nation, after India, China and America, may not be known for weeks, but polls show Mr. Subianto the winner with 60 percent of the votes. Indonesia’s 267 million people are predominantly Muslim, making it the world’s largest Islamic country, ahead of Pakistan, population 243 million.

It’s a sure bet that the State Department and White House will do their best to overlook Mr. Subianto’s record of kidnapping and torture that got him dishonorably discharged by the Indonesian army and then blacklisted by a succession of America leaderss, including Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama.

How could it be otherwise considering that Indonesia’s current president, Joko Widodo, sat down with President Biden in the White House in November, ushering in what the White House called “a historic new phase in our bilateral relations” in which they “elevated U.S.-Indonesia ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership?”

Mr. Widodo, having defeated Mr. Subianto in two previous presidential elections, is barred by Indonesia’s constitution from seeking a third five-year term, but his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, will keep his flame burning brightly. Mr. Subianto selected Mr. Raka as his vice presidential running mate to be sure of capturing adherents of the highly popular Mr. Widobo. Mr. Raka, 36, is half the age of the 72-year-old Mr. Subianto.

In a society in which family ties are critical to power and influence, Mr. Subianto married a daughter of the late Indonesian dictator, President Suharto, while the tyrant was busy amassing a fortune for himself and his family and brutally repressing political foes. As a lieutenant general in command of Indonesia’s special forces, Mr. Subianto is believed to be responsible for the deaths of more than 20 young activists, many of whose bodies were never recovered.

Although Mr. Subianto has denied any role in killing activist foes of the Suharto regime, he’s a strongman whose record as an authoritarian general does not augur well for democracy in Indonesia. Lately he’s been softening his image, but he’s seen as a right-wing figure who’s sure to crack down hard on dissent as he did under Suharto, who ruled for more than three decades after the fall of the country’s first president, Sukarno, known for his pro-China, pro-communist leanings.

Now the challenge for Washington is to be sure Mr. Subianto is committed to the same level of good-will expressed by Mr. Biden when he thanked Mr. Widobo “for Indonesia’s leadership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations” and stressed what the White House said was America’s “commitment to deepening our cooperation in Southeast Asia and with Indonesia.”

America, the White House noted, “has provided over $6.2 billion in development, economic, health, and security assistance to Indonesia.”

One year earlier, Mr. Biden met Mr. Widobo at a meeting of the G20 leaders on the idyllic Indonesian island of Bali, expressing “support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world’s third largest democracy and a strong proponent of the international rules-based order.”

Although American concerns about China’s aggressive courtship of Indonesia were never mentioned, worries about security have permeated White House statements. “The United States and Indonesia intend to sign a new Defense Cooperation Arrangement that broadens and deepens cooperation in defense professionalization,” said the White House, citing everything from cyber warfare to “countering chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.”

Living up to those words, the State Department a year ago, announcing a $14 billion agreement on selling F-15 fighters to Indonesia, said the sale would “support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives by improving the security of an important regional partner.”