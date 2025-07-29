Lone Gunman Kills at Least Five People, Including NYPD Officer, in Manhattan Office Tower Massacre

The neatly dressed gunman – reportedly from Las Vegas – can be seen on surveillance cameras entering the prestigious office building openly carrying a large assault rifle.

A lone gunman carrying an assault rifle entered a Park Avenue office tower Monday evening and opened fire, killing at least five people, including a New York City police officer.

Security camera footage captured the 27-year-old gunman, identified in published reports as Shane Tamura, of Las Vegas, Nevada, entering 345 Park Avenue, a 44-story building that houses companies like KPMG, Blackstone, and the NFL as tenants. Once in the lobby, Mr. Tamura opened fire, striking a female NYPD officer, according to reports.

Mr. Tamura then allegedly went to another floor of the office building, where he opened fire on more people. At least six people were shot, four of them fatally. Mr. Tamura eventually made his way to the 33rd floor, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An image that the New York Post identified as that of Mr. Tamura’s lifeless body, splayed on the ground alongside an office cubicle, was circulating on X on Monday evening. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. An image of the gunman’s assault-rifle, partially covered in blood, was also circulating on X on Monday.

“At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized,” the New York Police Commissioner, Jessica Tisch, announced on X.

The scene on 52nd Street between Park and Lexington Avenue where a New York Police Department police officer was shot, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

The shooting prompted a massive police response in Midtown Manhattan, where footage showed police racing to the scene while office workers dressed in suits were seen being raced out of the building.

Images on X showed office workers using office furniture to barricade barricade themselves from the shooter.

Outside the office building, the NYPD arrested two other people, including a man wearing a “Palestine” sports jersey who allegedly yelled “Free Palestine” during the police response. The protesters are not believed to have any connection to the gunman.

The New York mayoral candidate and Democratic Socialist, Zohran Mamdani, who has repeatedly called to “defund the police” in the past, said he was “grateful for all of our first responders on the ground.”

A New York police officer talks with a woman as she exits a Manhattan office building where two people were shot including a police officer, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

“I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in Midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts,” Mr. Mamdani wrote on X.

This story is developing.