Los Angeles Dodgers Soak in Rock Star Treatment at Tokyo Series

From the hundreds of fans eagerly awaiting their arrival at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Thursday to the more than 10,000 strong packed into the Tokyo Dome for their first practice, the Los Angeles Dodgers are soaking in rock star treatment in Japan.

The Dodgers begin defense of their World Series Championship with a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome. While the Tokyo Series is technically being played on neutral ground, there’s no question where the hearts of the Japanese fans lie.

Led by reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani and featuring pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, the Dodgers’ arrival in Japan is nothing short of a homecoming. After weekend exhibition games, Mr. Yamamoto will take the mound on Opening Day on Tuesday against fellow Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga of the Cubs.

While opening the season internationally is nothing new, the “The Tokyo Series” has attracted unprecedented attention. The Dodgers are being bathed in adoration by Japanese fans thrilled by Mr. Ohtani’s remarkable feats and their World Series triumph over the New York Yankees last fall.

“I really feel the excitement of the country with the games being played here,” Mr. Yamamoto said through an interpreter during a press conference in Japan. “Obviously, I’m looking forward to pitching in front of the fans as well. I want to do my very best.”

Mr. Ohtani is the ultimate returning hero. As the Dodgers’ designated hitter, he made history last year, becoming the first player to hit at least 50 home runs (54) and steal 50 bases (59) in a single season. Those staggering numbers made him an easy selection for his third Most Valuable Player award, including two with the Los Angeles Angels of the American League. Mr. Yamamoto was also a key factor in the Dodgers championship run, going 7-2 with a 3.0 ERA during the regular season and collecting wins in the National League Championship Series and the World Series.

Their presence in the post-season made the Dodgers a must watch in Japan. Nearly 16 million viewed Game 2 of the World Series, making it the most-watched game in the nation’s history.

The World Series Champions added Mr. Sasaki this off-season. The 23-year-old, who makes his major league debut on Wednesday against Justin Steele, is considered one of the most talented pitchers in the world after starring for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan.

“I was in Japan until a couple of months ago,” he said through an interpreter this week. “For me, it’s more about being able to pitch in a different uniform for a different team and making sure I perform at my best.

The Dodgers enhanced their marketing efforts in Japan after signing Mr. Ohtani to a $700 million contract last season. All of their games are shown on Japanese television and the team has signed advertising deals with some of the country’s largest companies. “I think our mission is accomplished painting the country of Japan in Dodger blue,” said Mr. Roberts, born in Okinawa and whose mother is Japanese.

The Cubs feature two Japanese players, Mr. Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki, an outfielder. They hosted a party for Cubs players, coaches and staff on Thursday. Mr. Imanaga, 31, enters his second MLB season, after posting an impressive 15-3 record last year with a 2.91 ERA and 174 strikeouts. A baffling change-up complements a sneaky fastball. “If we can stay away from that change-up, we’ll have a chance,” Mr. Roberts said.

The Dodgers are trying to be the first team to successfully defend their championship since the Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000. In addition to signing Mr. Sasaki, Mr. Ohtani could become part of the starting rotation later in the year as his arm recovery from arm surgery in 2023.

“That’s the goal,” Mr. Roberts said of winning another World Series. “That hasn’t been done since the late 1990s. There’s a long way until October. As far as this series goes, we just want to play good baseball. The Cubs are a good ball club. We’re excited to put on a good show for the fans of Tokyo.”