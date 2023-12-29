GEORGE WILLIS

Mr. Willis is an accomplished writer whose career reflects an unwavering…
The brilliant Baltimorean proves the doubters wrong, but can he bring a championship to Charm City?
A season that began with promise is now making records for all the wrong reasons.
The Dodgers shock the baseball world by doling out more than a billion dollars on premier talent. Will it, though, deliver another championship?
The injured quarterback will not rush his rehab to return to a field for a team limping to the offseason.
At 5-9, the Jets are mathematically eliminated from postseason play for the 13th consecutive year, the longest such drought across all four major professional sports in North America.
The once unimaginable departure of a six time champion, has emerged as a distinct possibility during a season of coaching turmoil.
