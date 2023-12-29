The New York Sun

GEORGE WILLIS

Aventura, Florida
George Willis is a Contributor of The New York Sun.

Mr. Willis is an accomplished writer whose career reflects an unwavering…

Lamar Jackson Closes In on Another MVP Award and Eyes a Super Bowl Title

The brilliant Baltimorean proves the doubters wrong, but can he bring a championship to Charm City?

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez
It’s a Motown Meltdown as Pistons Break Record for Futility

A season that began with promise is now making records for all the wrong reasons.

AP/Duane Burleson
A Superteam Rises at Hollywood

The Dodgers shock the baseball world by doling out more than a billion dollars on premier talent. Will it, though, deliver another championship?

AP/Ashley Landis
Aaron Rodgers Promises Future Glory as He Throws in the Towel on Another Disappointing Season for the Jets

The injured quarterback will not rush his rehab to return to a field for a team limping to the offseason.

AP/Seth Wenig
It’s Another ‘Wait Till Next Year’ Season for the Jets and Giants

At 5-9, the Jets are mathematically eliminated from postseason play for the 13th consecutive year, the longest such drought across all four major professional sports in North America.

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
An NFL Firing Spree Gives Bill Belichick Options If He Leaves the Patriots 

The once unimaginable departure of a six time champion, has emerged as a distinct possibility during a season of coaching turmoil.

AP Photo/Matt Freed
