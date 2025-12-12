Former Michigan Coach Faces Felony Charge After Affair Leads to Arrest

In the span of 48 hours, Sherrone Moore went from being the respected head football coach at the University of Michigan to sitting timidly in a white jump suit, hoping to be released from jail.

After a brief hearing on Friday, Mr. Moore, 39, was freed on a $25,000 bond after being charged with home invasion in the third degree, misdemeanor stalking and two counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering or entering without breaking. The most serious of the charge, home invasion, is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Instead of coaching the Wolverines against Texas in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 31, Mr. Moore must wear an ankle bracelet and is prohibited from leaving the state of Michigan without permission.

Mr. Moore appeared on zoom during an arraignment in district court in Pittsfield Township. There were no Michigan logos on his attire, just a plain white jail suit, a plain look for someone who earned $5 million annually and led one of the most prestigious football programs in the country.

“Yes, your honor,” Mr. Moore responded to questions about whether he understood the conditions given for his release. Along with wearing a GPS monitor, Mr. Moore was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and have absolutely no contact with the victim of the alleged break-in and stalking.

Prosecutors from Washtenaw County offered a summary of the events that led to his arrest on Wednesday when he was fired from his job and later detained by Pittsfield Township police.

According to the complaint, Mr. Moore had an “intimate” relationship for a “number of years” with a woman who notified him on Monday that she wanted to end the affair. Mr. Moore, married in 2015 and the father of three children, allegedly began making numerous phone calls and sending texts to the victim, who took the matter to officials at University of Michigan.

The university immediately fired the coach with cause for having an “inappropriate relationship” with an unidentified staff member.

Mr. Moore, according to the prosecutor, later then went to the victim’s apartment and “barged” his way in and proceeded to grab several butter knives before threatening his own life, saying, “My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life.”

He allegedly left when the victim said she was going to call the police.

Prosecutors said Mr. Moore didn’t directly threaten the victim, but that the victim felt “terrorized.”

Mr. Moore faces another hearing on Jan. 22.

It’s a stunning fall from grace for Mr. Moore. A former offensive lineman at Oklahoma, he was coaching at Central Michigan where he impressed Jim Harbaugh, who hired him as tight ends coach for the Wolverines in 2018. Mr. Moore was promoted to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2021.

He became a central figure in Michigan’s resurgence. He helped guide the Wolverines to three straight College Football Playoff appearances and a national championship in 2023. During that season, Moore also served as interim head coach during Mr. Harbaugh’s suspensions for NCAA violations, compiling a 4–0 record in 2023 that included a victory over rival Ohio State

When Mr. Harbaugh departed for the NFL in January 2024, he endorsed Mr. Moore as his successor, calling him “the only person I would want to do the job.”

After finishing 8-5 in 2024, Mr. Moore guided the Wolverines to a 9-3 record this year. They were 7-2 in the Big Ten and finished ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll. Mr. Moore was in the second year of a five-year contract with a $13.9 million buyout that the school is electing not to pay due to Mr. Moore’s firing with cause for engaging in criminal offenses and personal misconduct.

University president Domenico Grasso issued a campus-wide letter stressing the administration’s zero tolerance for policy violations, especially involving supervisory relationships with staff.

“The breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation,” Mr. Grasso wrote. “Yet, our swift and decisive action reflects the University’s staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability.”

Public records reviewed by the Daily Mail revealed that the staffer linked to Mr. Moore’s dismissal received a nearly $41,000 salary increase between 2023 and 2024

Mr. Moore’s tenure in Michigan was already tainted. He was punished twice by the NCAA for rules violations. He was suspended for two games this year as part of a self-imposed sanctions for violations related to the school’s sign-stealing scandal.

After NCAA records showed Mr. Moore deleted a 52-message text thread related to the scandal, a third game was added to the suspension, which was to be served during next season’s opener against Western Michigan. He also served a one-game suspension in 2023 due to recruiting violations.