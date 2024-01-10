Jim Harbaugh, Fresh off a College Championship, Could Be Set for a Return to the NFL

The man who led the Wolverines to glory will likely have his pick of professional postings.

The head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh, reigns over the college football landscape after leading his school to its first national championship since 1997. The Michigan undergraduate came back to his alma mater and led them to the promised land. Now, it’s time for him to consider going back to the National Football League.

After celebrating Michigan’s emphatic 34-14 win over Washington in the College Football Playoff Championship on Monday night at Houston, Mr. Harbaugh will certainly be approached by several NFL teams looking to fill head coaching vacancies.

The former Michigan quarterback — and Heisman trophy finalist — is a hot commodity after leading his alma mater to a perfect 15-0 season, three straight wins over arch-rival Ohio State, and the national championship. “To have completed them all, win the big games, win the Big Ten Championship, win the Rose Bowl, win the national championship, it just feels good,” Mr. Harbaugh said. “It’s glorious, a glorious feeling.”

Mr. Harbaugh, 60, ought to be on the short list of every NFL team looking for a head coach. As of Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Washington Commanders, the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Tennessee Titans all have vacancies and will be searching for fresh leadership.

The Raiders, Panthers, and Chargers finished the regular season with interim head coaches, while Ron Rivera (Washington) and Arthur Smith (Falcons) were fired on Monday. The Titans sacked Mike Vrabel on Tuesday after a second straight losing season. Bill Belichick’s future at New England is uncertain.

The Chargers will allegedly try to lure Mr. Harbaugh, with the Raiders also interested. Mr. Harbaugh’s current contract at Michigan runs through 2026 with a buyout clause, but the school has offered him a 10-year extension worth $125 million. Those terms can be negotiated, but the moment could be right for Mr. Harbaugh to leave.

College football is messy. Recruiting, the portal, NIL deals, and scrutiny from the NCAA are all headaches. Mr. Harbaugh endured two separate three-game suspensions this season. One was self-imposed at the beginning of the year for potential recruiting violations during the pandemic. The other was imposed by the Big Ten at the end of the regular season to resolve a sign-stealing scandal.

“It couldn’t have gone better,” Mr. Harbaugh reflected on a troubled season that ended in triumph. “It went exactly how we wanted it to go to win every game. The off-the-field issues, we’re innocent and we stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent. And I’d like to point that out. And these guys are innocent. And overcome that, it wasn’t that hard because we knew we were innocent.”

The NFL won’t care about the collegiate baggage. Before taking the Michigan job in 2015, Mr. Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII at New Orleans, where he was beaten by his head coach brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens. His NFL coaching record of 44-19-1 is also attractive. Unlike other coaches who have attempted the leap to the professional ranks from college, Mr. Harbaugh is a proven commodity.

Michigan’s athletic director, Warde Manuel, told reporters after Monday’s game there would be no hard feelings if Mr. Harbaugh left. “If he decides that he wants another opportunity to coach in the pros, then I’m going to be happy for him,” Mr. Manuel said. “Sad for us. We’re going to move on and find the next person to lead. But I want him to stay at Michigan.”

New England could be an option. Mr. Belichick, according to the Athletic, met with the Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, on Monday, though no formal decisions have been announced. Mr. Vrabel, a former Patriots linebacker, could be the front-runner should Mr. Belichick leave New England with his six Super Bowl rings.

Mr. Vrabel, the 2021 Coach of the Year, spent six years at Nashville and led the Titans to four playoff appearances, including the 2019 AFC Championship Game. Notwithstanding this run of success, the team’s owner, Amy Adams Strunk, opted to let him go, explaining in a statement posted on the team’s website that “as the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions.”