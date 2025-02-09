Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Backtracks on $500,000 Payday for Wildfire Recovery Czar After Outcry

After facing backlash for agreeing to pay a new czar $500,000 to help with recovery efforts in Los Angeles in the wake of devastating wildfires, the city’s mayor, Karen Bass, has reversed course and announced that he would be doing the job for free.

The outrage was sparked after a Los Angeles Times report that real estate developer Steve Soboroff would be paid $500,000 for a three-month stint as a newly minted disaster recovery czar. Mr. Soboroff, who was tapped for the position last month, defended the appointment saying he was worth the price.

Hours later, however, Ms. Bass was forced to announce that the work agreement was changed.

“Steve is always there for L.A. I spoke to him today and asked him to modify his agreement and work for free. He said yes. We agree that we don’t need anything distracting from the recovery work we’re doing,” she said in a statement.

The initial reports of Mr. Soboroff’s salary, which would have been paid through charity groups, immediately drew the ire of local and federal officials.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who also sits on the committee overseeing the recovery, called the amount “obscene” and said it was infuriating to see philanthropic groups providing a total of $750,000 for just two people — Mr. Soboroff, and another $250,000 for real estate executive Randy Johnson — for rebuilding efforts when thousands of Angelenos are struggling to make ends meet after losing everything.

President Trump’s envoy for special missions, Ric Grenell also spoke out on Mr. Soboroff’s proposed salary, calling it “offensive” in a post on X. “He’s getting paid $500,000 for 3 months of work? And they call this a charity,” he said. “Gross. Offensive. I’m getting paid $0 — as are many people.”

“It’s a good thing there will be strings on the Federal money for California,” he added.