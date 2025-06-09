Los Angeles on Edge as Protesters Promise Fourth Day of Unrest Despite Growing Presence of Federally Mandated Military Personnel

Days of sometimes violent unrest in Downtown Los Angeles — prompted by widespread federal immigration raids that began late last week — has sparked a confrontation between the Republican commander in chief and the Democratic governor of the nation’s largest state over presidential authority to call up National Guard forces.

President Trump decided to call in federal forces on Sunday after several blocks of the downtown area erupted in violence resulting in vandalism, burning cars, and clashes with law enforcement. Los Angeles’ mayor, Karen Bass, and Governor Newsom described the events as mostly peaceful and declined to request federal support.

The president has limited authority to call up troops on domestic territory unless a governor requests the assistance or he invokes the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that allows him to tamp down civil unrest. The president referred to rioters as insurrectionists, though stepped shy of invoking the law.

“It’s lucky for the people in Los Angeles and in California that we did what we did, we got it just in time. It’s still simmering a little bit. But not very much,” Mr. Trump said late Monday during a press briefing at the White House. “I’m very happy I got involved and I think Gavin in his own way is probably happy I got involved. “

After Mr. Trump’s decision Sunday, Mr. Newsom requested they be called back. The president declined, instead saying that the governor and Ms. Bass ought to be relieved that he ordered up the troops.

“[They] should be saying, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR.,’ he said. “Instead, they choose to lie to the People of California and America by saying that we weren’t needed and that these are ‘peaceful protests,;” he said on Monday in a post on Truth Social.

The president later suggested that the California governor should be arrested for obstructing Immigration and Customs enforcement chief Tom Homan.

“I would do it if I were Tom,” Mr. Trump said, responding to a reporter’s question as he arrived on Marine One at the White House. “I think it’s great. Gavin likes the publicity. But I do think it would be a great thing.”

Mr. Newsom quickly responded to the comments in a post on X.

“The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor,” he said. “This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism.”

At the White House, Mr. Trump walked back the idea.

“What crime has he committed? I think he’s primarily, his primary crime is running for governor because he’s done such a bad job,” Mr, Trump said referring to Mr. Newsom. “What he’s done to that state is like what Biden did to this country and that’s pretty bad.”