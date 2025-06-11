Los Angeles Police Enforce New Curfew, Arrest Anti-ICE Protesters as Nationwide Demonstrations Spread

Los Angeles police wasted no time in enforcing a new curfew on Tuesday evening, sweeping through anti-ICE protests to make arrests just moments after going into effect.

Officers moved through downtown LA on horseback just after 8 pm using crowd control projectiles to disperse hundreds of protestors, according to The Associated Press. Despite the escalated move to clear the streets on the fifth consecutive day of protests, sporadic confrontations continued through the night, but the unrest was much smaller than the previous nights.

National Guard troops sent to the city by President Trump stood watch but did not appear to participate in the sweeps. Active-duty Marines, deployed earlier this week to Los Angeles, were not seen on the streets on Tuesday.

Governor Newsom has accused Mr. Trump of drawing a “military dragnet” through the City of Angels.

“This isn’t just about protests here in Los Angeles. When Donald Trump sought blanket authority to commandeer the National Guard, he made that order apply to every state in this nation,” he said in a video released on Tuesday. “This is about all of us. This is about you. California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next.”

The governor has requested that the courts halt the military’s assistance to federal immigration agents, as some servicemembers have been protecting ICE agents during arrests, saying it would increase civil unrest. The judge scheduled a hearing for Thursday, according to the AP.

Anti-ICE demonstrations have begun to spread nationwide, including in New York, where approximately a thousand people rallied near the Federal Building in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan. A standoff between demonstrators and the NYPD lasted for over three hours, with officers occasionally arresting protestors who stepped off the sidewalk. The city reports that several dozen arrests were made throughout the evening, but police officials did not confirm the total arrest numbers or the charges they may face.

A total of 25 protests have popped up across the country, including in Dallas and Austin, Texas, where officers used pepper spray balls and tear gas to break up crowds of demonstrators on Monday evening after agitators attempted to vandalize the federal building with spray paint.

The protestors also started hurling rocks and bottles at police barricades. Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office said on Tuesday that the state’s National Guard Troops will be on standby for demonstrations planned for later this week.

On Tuesday, nearly 150 protestors converged on the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia and marched toward ICE headquarters.

The demonstrators allegedly used bicycles to block major roads, ignoring police orders to disperse. The situation escalated, leading police officers to arrest 15 people for disorderly conduct.