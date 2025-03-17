Luigi Mangione’s Lawyer Claims Police in Pennsylvania Coerced a DNA Sample With Snacks

‘[The samples] were poisonous fruits obtained in violation of the protections afforded the Defendant by the constitutions of both the United States and this Commonwealth,’ Attorney Thomas Dickey says in new court filing.

The lawyer for accused murderer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione, claims that cops who arrested him in Pennsylvania coaxed a DNA sample out of him by offering him a snack.

The lawyer handling charges against the suspected murderer in the Keystone State, Thomas Dickey, says in new paperwork filed with the court that arresting officers plied him with food and soda that they then confiscated to use as evidence.

Mr. Dickey argued in a new 36-page filing that the DNA samples obtained by officers at the Altoona Police Department should be excluded from Mr. Mangione’s case in Pennsylvania because they are “poisonous fruits” of an illegal search. He also maintains that his client was unlawfully arrested after being spotted at a local McDonald’s on December 9 because they had lacked probable cause and alleged that they did not read him his Miranda rights.

“While illegally seized, arrested, and detained, [Mangione] was provided food and soda while at the Altoona Police Department Station,” reads the filing. “The purposes for the same, was to obtain DNA from [Mangione] for further investigative purposes.”

“Insofar as the Defendants detention was illegal for reason set forth…any and all DNA samples, profiles, etc. were poisonous fruits obtained in violation of the protections afforded the Defendant by the constitutions of both the United States and this Commonwealth.”

Mr. Mangione’s legal team also alleges that Altoona cops illegally took his bag and the notebook that is alleged to contain his manifesto after they improperly searched it while Mr. Mangione was detained at the McDonalds.

“At that time, the Altoona Police Department decided to repack the backpack and take it to the Altoona Police Department for further searches and seizures,” the filing reads. “At no time did APD or other law enforcement obtain a valid warrant to search said items.”

Mr. Dickey also takes issue with investigators calling the notebook that was found as Mr. Mangione’s “Manifesto.”

“The use of this characterization of the Defendants alleged personal experiences and writings in incorrect, improper, and without justification and has no probative value,” The attorney says in the filing in which he motions that the term be precluded from use in the upcoming trial.

“Defendant believes that this characterization was done solely for the purpose to prejudice the Defendant and put him in a negative light.”