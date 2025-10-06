MAGA Favorite, Country Star Zach Bryan, Blasted for Anti-ICE Song

The Grammy Award winner releases a demo of the tune on Instagram with the caption, ‘The fading of the red white and blue.’

Country star Zach Bryan’s tease for a new song is drawing criticism for condemning ICE raids.

The Grammy Award-winner, who is beloved by MAGA, released a sample for the song over the weekend in an Instagram post with the caption “the fading of the red white and blue” that goes after President Trump’s immigration raids.

The song “Bad News” includes the lyric, “And ICE is gonna come bust down your door, try to build a house no one builds no more, but I got a telephone, kids are all scared and all alone.”

“The bar stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling, the middle fingers rising, and it won’t stop showing. Got some bad news. The fading of the red, white, and blue,” the lyrics continue.

Fellow country singer John Rich blasted Mr. Bryan in a response to an X post about the song. “Nashville is full of guys like this,” Mr. Rich stated.

Other commenters went further. “ICE agents risk their lives daily. Violent leftists throw bricks at them, attack them, spit at them, even shoot at them. And this is the song he released. Career over,” one user claimed.

“Zach Bryan just Dixie Chick’d his career,” another commenter quipped.

Mr. Bryan has not previously released a political song and he was pictured with President Trump at last year’s Super Bowl, leading some to believe he supports Mr. Trump’s agenda.

But Mr. Bryan has been critical of law enforcement in the past. He also reportedly got into an online tiff with country star Travis Tritt over transgender rights during Dylan Mulvaney’s Bud Light controversy.

The Instagram post left fans and critics wondering when the final version of the song will be released.

Perhaps feeling the heat from the backlash to the new song, Mr. Bryan has turned off commenting on his Instagram page.