MAGA Firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene To Wrangle With Liberal Ladies of ABC’s ‘The View’ Next Week

The Georgia congresswoman is complaining that lawmakers are not returning to Washington to do their work.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will be a guest on ABC’s “The View” next week, according to host Whoopi Goldberg. The Georgia congresswoman has been on a tear against her colleagues for not returning to Washington to do some kind of work during the shutdown. 

Over the course of the last six weeks, as Speaker Mike Johnson has kept the House out of session, Ms. Greene has been making some atypical press appearances. She went on comedian Tim Dillon’s podcast and even had a cordial in-studio interview with CNN. Now, she’s going to sit down with the five women who host the daytime show notorious for bashing Republicans. 

“People in Washington are starting to say, ‘my constituents…’ because you don’t get there without people putting you there, and remember that those same people can pull you out of there, and that’s why when you said ‘Marjorie Taylor Greene’ — I’m happy to say that she’s gonna be here on Tuesday,” host Whoopi Goldberg said on Thursday’s episode of the show. 

“I don’t know how many things we agree on, but I know the one thing that she and I and all of us at this table agree on is this should not be affecting the American people,” Ms. Goldberg said of the government shutdown. 

“I look forward to joining the ladies on The View on Tuesday!” Ms. Greene wrote on X in response to Ms. Goldberg’s comments. When her impending appearance on the show was announced, some in the studio audience even applauded. 

The Georgia congresswoman — who has broken with President Trump on a number of issues, most notably the Epstein files, foreign interventions, and the cost of living — is likely to talk quite a bit about the Republican-led Congress. 

For weeks, she has complained that lawmakers have been kept at home for what is essentially a paid vacation.

Ms. Greene has been especially concerned about the sharp increase in the cost of health insurance set to kick in at the end of this year. On Tuesday, she lambasted Mr. Johnson publicly for saying that the GOP has a plan to solve the health care cost issue, though refusing to make any kind of comprehensive solution public. “

“I said I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders,” Ms. Greene wrote on X in response to a journalist who reported she had told Mr. Johnson that she was frustrated with his leadership. 

“And I demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is to build the off-ramp off Obamacare and the ACA tax credits to make health insurance affordable for Americans,” she wrote Tuesday. “Johnson said he’s got ideas and pages of policy ideas and committees of jurisdiction are working on it, but he refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call.”

Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

