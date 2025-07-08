MAGA Influencers, GOP Hardliners Panic Over ‘Amnesty’ Deal Said To Be Under Consideration by Trump White House

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk is raising alarm about a possible reprieve for migrants working on farms — something that the president has mused about for weeks.

Conservatives are panicking over the possibility of some kind of amnesty policy said to be in the works for migrants currently working on farms and ranches across the country. The uproar started Monday with activist Charlie Kirk, who claims that a bipartisan group is trying to find a way to exempt some of the agriculture industry from nationwide immigration raids being carried out by the Trump administration.

President Trump has been musing about such a policy for weeks. Last weekend, he told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo during an interview that his administration was working on some kind of “temporary pass” for migrants now employed by farmers.

“We’re gonna work it so that [there’s] some kind of a temporary pass where people pay taxes, where the farmer can have a little control as opposed to you walk in and you take everybody away,”the president said. “The farmer knows. He’s not gonna hire a murderer.”

On Monday, Mr. Kirk seemed to imply that the president’s plan for farms to be exempted from some ICE raids is nearing completion.

“While people are distracted by the holidays and the Big Beautiful Bill, there is another serious push for immigration amnesty in Washington,” Mr. Kirk claimed on X on Monday.

The Department of Agriculture did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for the White House, Abigail Jackson, did not directly say if relief for farm laborers is in the works, though she said that the mass deportation operation would continue.

“President Trump remains committed to carrying out the largest mass deportation operation in history by removing dangerous, violent criminal illegal aliens from American communities and targeting the sanctuary cities that provide safe harbor to criminal illegals,” Ms. Jackson tells the Sun.

Mr. Kirk claims that the supposed “amnesty” will be akin to the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, which created a pathway to legal residence for millions of migrants living in the United States.

“For the people who want a great replacement, it was one of their biggest victories ever. They got amnesty for millions of criminals, and in return they gave promises they never delivered on,” Mr. Kirk said. “Now, they think they can pull off the same scam again.”

During his live podcast on Monday, Mr. Kirk again made the claim that there are people working behind the scenes, “pushing” the president to work on some kind of amnesty deal.

“I can tell you now, through other reporting that I’ve been able to do and phone calls, there is a major push right now to do a bipartisan amnesty deal — a major push. People are trying to push the president,” Mr. Kirk claimed. “Look, I trust President Trump’s instincts 100 percent here, but there is a group of people pushing President Trump very hard to stop the deportation effort.”

He described such a push for amnesty as the greatest threat to the MAGA coalition.

“If you want to break our coalition, go and push amnesty. That right there would be a complete collapse of everything that we have worked for,” Mr. Kirk said.

Several conservative members of Congress were quick to respond to Mr. Kirk’s allegations. Senator Schmitt posted an image of Al Pacino’s character from “The Godfather,” Michael Corleone, saying, “My offer is this: Nothing.”

Senator Lee simply said, “No amnesty.” Senator Banks was more enthusiastic, writing, “No amnesty!”

“Hard pass. Deport them all,” Congressman Randy Fine wrote in response to Mr. Kirk’s claims. “No Amnesty. Non-negotiable,” the hardline John Birch Society wrote on X.

During a speech in Iowa on Thursday to begin the year-long celebration of America’s 250th birthday, Mr. Trump said that his idea for a “temporary pass” for migrant employees on farms came from his agriculture secretary, Brooke Rollins. Ms. Rollins herself grew up on a farm in eastern Texas.

“Serious radical right people who I also happen to like a lot — they may not be quite as happy” as the farmers, Mr. Trump said last week. “But they’ll understand. Won’t they? Do you think so, Madam Secretary?” he added, calling out Ms. Rollins from the stage.

“You’re the one that brought this whole situation up,” Mr. Trump said.