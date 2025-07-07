MAGA Influencers Scream Cover-Up Following Release of DOJ Memo Closing the Book on Jeffrey Epstein Case

A new Department of Justice memo released late Sunday that seeks to close the book on the Jeffrey Epstein case set MAGA conspiracy theorists to hyperventilating and screaming cover-up on Monday morning

The memo, first reported by Axios, concludes that there is no evidence the convicted sex offender kept a “client list” or was murdered in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

But the memo detailed extraordinary findings from a joint DOJ-FBI investigation following Epstein’s death in 2019. The memo says investigators probed more than 300 gigabytes of data found in “locked cabinets, desks, closets”; identified more than 1,000 victims, many underage, who “each suffered unique trauma”; and found “over ten thousand downloaded videos and images of illegal child sex abuse material.”

Yet the memo declares that “there was also no credible evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions.” The memo also says, “While we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession, it is the determination of the DOJ and the FBI that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.”

“Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography,” the memo says, adding that to do so “serves neither victims nor broader efforts to combat child exploitation.”

In addition, the memo says, “We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,” suggesting that the matter is now closed.

Critics came out of the woodwork after the memo’s release, asking questions about the conclusion drawn by the DOJ and blasting Attorney General Pam Bondi. “This new DOJ memo admits there are countless victims of Epstein on video but no client list or evidence of other rapists they can charge. Oh, it claims Epstein wasn’t using videos as blackmail,” conservative Robby Starbuck wrote on X.

“So Epstein was trafficking these underage girls to nobody? Is Pam Bondi serious? No one who has followed this for years believes that everyone who went to Epstein’s island was just there to catch some waves and relax. Again, NO ONE believes this for very good reason. What Epstein and his ilk did was pure evil and this memo attempts to just close the book on it like there’s no one else involved,” he wrote.

Podcaster Benny Johnson also raised questions. “To say there are thousands of ‘victims’ in a convicted sex trafficking ring and then to say there were no ‘customers’ when the operation happened right before our very eyes insults our intelligence. Trafficking women to no one? I don’t buy it. There are other dark forces at play here,” he wrote.

He concluded his X post with a quote from George Orwell’s “1984”: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

The DOJ memo also concludes that Epstein did not commit suicide. Despite previous reports that the closed-circuit footage outside his jail cell had been lost, the DOJ released more than 10 hours of video footage that the agency says shows the convicted sex offender killed himself.

The DOJ memo arrives amid a broader resurgence in Epstein-related conspiracies, fueled in part by public figures such as billionaire Elon Musk. While no evidence has substantiated Mr. Musk’s claims, he has repeatedly suggested that the Epstein files remain undisclosed due to the involvement of influential individuals, including President Trump.

After the release of the DOJ memo, Mr. Musk shared posts mocking the lack of significant arrests tied to Mr. Epstein’s case, reposting memes inferring a lack of accountability. In one, the CEO of SpaceX posted a meme in which a clown gets gradually made up with circus facepaint over four stages.

“We will release the Epstein list,” the meme’s annotation began. “We just need more time. The Epstein list is on my desk. There is no Epstein list.”