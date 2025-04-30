Maine Considers ‘Public Health Warnings’ for Guns

A proposal, deemed farcical by some, would warn people that deadly weapons are dangerous.

In case anyone is confused that deadly weapons can be dangerous, Maine gun stores, under a proposal in the state legislature, would be required to post signs with a “public health warning.”

LD 1379 requires that firearm dealers and gunsmiths display cigarette-style warnings “prominently” and hand out pamphlets with gun danger messaging.

The NRA calls the proposal a “farce” meant to “intimidate or dissuade first-time gun buyers.”

The required message reads: “WARNING: Firearms pose a significant risk to public health and safety. Access to a firearm in the home increases the risk of suicide, domestic violence fatalities and unintentional deaths, particularly among children. Keep firearms locked and unloaded when not in use. For help, contact the Maine Crisis Line at [phone number provided by Health Department].”

The posted sign would have to be at least 11 inches by 17 inches and “printed in large, bold font written in English” along with another other language widely spoken in the community where the business is located.

It’s unclear if anyone was asking for the measure. The Maine Gun Safety Coalition, which works to support gun control legislation, does not have the bill listed under its legislative priorities.

“Maine LD 1379 and bills like it have everything to do with the purposeful chilling of a constitutional right and nothing to do with preventing harm,” Second Amendment Foundation’s director of legal operations, Bill Sack tells the New York Sun. “We’ll hold our breath until the bill also includes a warning that not being armed in the event of criminal violence is a danger to yourself and your family.”

Along with the sign, the business would have to give prospective weapons buyers a brochure with gun safety information and suicide and domestic violence warnings.

A store caught breaking the law would face a warning on a first offense and then a $500 penalty for each incident after that.

The legislation is sponsored by Congresswoman Holly Stover. The Democrat’s proposal will be considered by the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

The committee is also hearing several other gun-related bills. Two bills would seek to prohibit the state from selling forfeited firearms. The guns would be required to be destroyed under the proposal.

Another bill is being supported by Second Amendment advocates. It would create a legal process to restore gun rights to non-violent felons after completing their sentence.