Mainstream Media Christens Its Former Antagonist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the ‘Voice of Reason’

A CNN host says the Georgia congresswoman is a ‘courageous politician,’ as she breaks with GOP on health care and Epstein.

Once the media’s poster child of conspiracy theories and the fringe elements of the Right, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is suddenly receiving new respect from mainstream media outlets.

The firebrand from Georgia, who has rarely shied away from sharing her unfiltered views, now finds herself at odds with her party over the government shutdown and the fight to release Jeffrey Epstein’s files. In recent days, she has criticized her party’s leaders in Congress as she said they do not have a plan for health care.

In a post on X, Ms. Greene said she is “not a fan” of the Affordable Care Act, but said that she is “going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district.”

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel called Ms. Greene the “one voice of reason on the Republican side.” Four years ago, he referred to her as the “screwiest, Q-iest” member of the Republican Party.

The co-hosts of ABC’s “The View” also showered praise on the congresswoman. Whoopi Goldberg asked if Ms. Greene “is the voice of reason.” Ms. Goldberg said in 2022 that she believed Ms. Greene should be “behind bars.”

The conservative voice on the show, Alyssa Farah Griffin, said, “It’s a dark day when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the voice of reason. But you know what they say about a blind squirrel, so I completely agree with her.”

On Thursday, Ms. Greene went on CNN to repeat her call for the release of the Epstein files, saying, “I don’t know how anyone in their good conscience can be against letting that information come out.”

After she said she had received a “tremendous amount of death threats,” host Wolf Blitzer told her, “You’re a courageous politician but, more importantly, a loving mother.”

The comment was made on the same network that four years ago published stories about what it said was Ms. Greene’s “history of dangerous conspiracy theories and comments.”

A columnist for USA Today, Rex Huppke, wrote a column with the headline, “I can’t believe it either, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is starting to make sense.”

A left-wing magazine, the Atlantic, asked, “What’s Going On With Marjorie Taylor Greene?” as it said she is “finding a new voice.

Since 2021, the Atlantic published articles warning that there is “nothing fun or funny” about Ms. Greene and asking, “Why is Marjorie Taylor Greene Like This?”

The new praise for Ms. Greene has led to shocked reactions and criticism from the media.

A writer for Mediaite, Alex Griffing, wrote on X, “CNN anchor praising MTG’s character — even she looked surprised a bit. I have now officially seen everything…”

An editor at Tablet Magazine, Park MacDougald, said, “For years, the press has treated MTG as a dangerous kook, conspiracy theorist, bigot, moron, embarrassment, laughingstock, etc. Now that she’s attacking Trump over Israel, Iran, and Epstein bullsh—, she gets a fawning profile in the Times.”

Another commentator, Cullen McCue, wrote, “MTG wasn’t getting enough attention so now she knifes MAGA in the back to get praise from leftists. Don’t fall for the ‘principled’ routine. By trashing Trump, all she’s doing is elevating the left. If you think Democrats are going to lower cost of living, MTG is for you. That’s why they’re all praising her today.”

A former Politico reporter, Rachael Blade, wrote that it “feels like I’m in the Twilight zone.”

While liberal users celebrated Ms. Greene’s alleged transformation, she downplayed the break with Republican leadership and shared a post from her boyfriend on Friday that said she has “always” talked about the health care system in America being “rigged.”