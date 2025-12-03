Major Network Newscasts Take a Pass on Walz Scandal as Washington Post Issues Scathing Critique

‘The governor is not helping himself by refusing to take responsibility for the welfare fraud that happened in plain sight,’ the Post says.

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota finds himself at the center of a widening scandal regarding one of the largest COVID-era fraud cases in the nation, yet viewers of major evening broadcasts remain largely uninformed.

Federal prosecutors are digging deeper into the “Feeding Our Future” scheme, which officials say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion. While the theft of funds meant for child nutrition programs has resulted in nearly 60 convictions, flagship evening newscasts on ABC, NBC, and CBS have not touched the story in the past week.

According to a search of transcripts via Grabien Media, ABC’s “World News Tonight,” NBC’s “Nightly News,” and “CBS Evening News” have failed to mention Mr. Walz by name in relation to the fraud charges announced last week against the 78th defendant, NewsBusters reported.

“Another day, another massive story of blue-state political malfeasance hidden by the elitist media nightly news,” said an analyst for NewsBusters, Jorge Bonilla. “This time, there is not a peep about the exploding welfare scandal currently engulfing the state of Minnesota — which directly implicates some of its senior-most elected leaders.”

Mr. Bonilla, whose blog site is dedicated to exposing what it sees as liberal media bias, argued that a double standard is at play in the media landscape.

“This is, without a doubt, a scandal of massive proportions that continues to unfold. And yet, a search of the legacy nightly news over the past week yields absolutely nothing,” he said. “Had such allegations of corruption unfolded in, say, Florida, you’d never hear the end of it. But, as is often the case with these things, they appear to be different. The double standard wins again.”

While the network newscasts have remained quiet, print media has been less forgiving. On Wednesday, The Washington Post editorial board published a piece arguing that Mr. Walz needs to take more responsibility for failing to stop a scheme in which fake centers funneled resources away from the needy.

“The governor is not helping himself by refusing to take responsibility for the welfare fraud that happened in plain sight during the pandemic. Residents, mostly of Somali descent, targeted established Medicaid programs. They opened fake food distribution centers and autism centers to funnel resources away from the neediest. The numbers alone made clear what was happening,” the board wrote.

The editorial board highlighted statistical anomalies that went unnoticed, writing, “Autism centers in Minnesota grew by 700 percent between 2018 and 2023 once it became clear how much welfare money was available for the taking. Funding increased by 3,000 percent, from $6 million to almost $192 million.”

“No reasonable person could possibly believe this money was addressing a real surge in autism, yet attempts to flag strange trends went unanswered,” the board wrote. They further argued that the fraudsters had their sights “set on the state’s vast and unaccountable welfare programs: European-style entitlements that turned out to be shockingly easy to scam.”

Mr. Walz addressed the controversy on Sunday during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he was pressed on his responsibility for allowing the fraud to continue. “Well, certainly, I take responsibility for putting people in jail,” Mr. Walz said.

He defended the state’s reputation while acknowledging the criminal element.

“I will note, it’s not just Somalis. Minnesota is a generous state. Minnesota is a prosperous state, a well-run state. We’re AAA-bond rated. But that attracts criminals. Those people are going to jail,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can. But to demonize an entire community on the actions of a few? It’s lazy.”

The House Oversight Committee and the Treasury Department on Tuesday announced they have launched simultaneous investigations into Mr. Walz’s administration, citing its suspected role in the massive fraud scheme.

The probes center on the COVID-era food relief program that federal prosecutors say was exploited by fraudsters — largely Somali immigrants — to purchase luxury cars and real estate.

New allegations suggest some of these funds may have been funneled to the Somali terrorist organization al-Shabab. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he has instructed investigators to examine how “the feckless mismanagement of the Biden Administration and Governor Tim Walz” potentially allowed tax dollars to reach terrorist groups.

“We are acting fast to ensure Americans’ taxes are not funding acts of global terror. We will share our findings as our investigation continues,” he wrote on X.