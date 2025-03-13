The New York Sun

Majority of Americans Would Blame Trump, Congressional Republicans for Shutdown

Senator Schumer announced Wednesday afternoon that he would not let the bill move forward, however.

President Trump talks as he meets NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House March 13, 2025. Pool via AP)
MATTHEW RICE
A majority of Americans would blame Republicans for a government shutdown, which is due to begin on Friday night, according to new polling. This is despite the fact that Senate Democrats are the ones blocking the current spending deal that was written by Republicans behind closed doors. 

A poll from Quinnipiac University released on Thursday shows that 53 percent of Americans would place blame for a shutdown with either President Trump or with his fellow Republicans in Congress. Specifically, 31 percent would blame GOP lawmakers, while 22 percent would blame the president. 

Just 31 percent would blame Democrats in Congress. 

Speaker Johnson narrowly passed a spending package — known as a continuing resolution — by a margin of 217 to 213 on Tuesday, after which he cancelled the rest of the week’s votes and sent lawmakers home. One Republican voted against the bill while one Democrat voted for it. 

Senator Schumer announced Wednesday afternoon that he would not let the bill move forward, however. In the Senate, it takes 60 votes to invoke cloture, allowing a bill to move forward. Republicans have already lost Senator Paul on the legislation, meaning Senator Thune would need at least eight Democrats to break ranks and vote to invoke cloture in order to pass the bill. 

MATTHEW RICE
Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

The New York Sun

