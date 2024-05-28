Majority of Democrats Don’t Want Biden on the Ballot, New Poll Shows

The top tiers of the Democratic Party are reportedly in a ‘freakout’ over the president’s reelection prospects.

More Democrats than Republicans say they want President Biden off the Democratic presidential ticket, according to a Rasmussen poll released Tuesday.

Some 54 percent of likely Democratic voters would approve of ditching Mr. Biden, and only 38 percent of Democrats would disapprove of doing so. A smaller number of Republicans — just 43 percent — say they would approve of the Democrats replacing Mr. Biden on the ticket.

Such a move would be unlikely only a few months ahead of the Democratic National Convention set for August 19 to 22. Yet it reflects growing distaste within the incumbent president’s own party toward his administration’s policies and concerns over whether he is up to the job.

The pollster asked if a host of other Democrats “would be a better presidential candidate than Joe Biden” — Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former first lady Michelle Obama, Governor Newsom of California, or Governor Whitmer of Michigan. The only other candidate that the respondents put forth was Mrs. Obama, who has repeatedly asserted she will not run.

The top tiers of the Democratic Party are reportedly in a “freakout” over the president’s consistently troubling performance in the polls, a Democratic operative close to the White House has told Politico. They fear that “democracy might end” if President Trump is elected in November, the source said.

Campaign financing for Mr. Trump outshined that of Mr. Biden for the first time in this election cycle last month. The former president now has an upper hand of $25 million, including a record-setting $50.5 million he raised from an event in Palm Beach, Florida.

“The list of why we ‘could’ win is so small,” an adviser to Democratic Party donors told Politico, “I don’t even need to keep the list on my phone.”