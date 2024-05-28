The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Majority of Democrats Don’t Want Biden on the Ballot, New Poll Shows

The top tiers of the Democratic Party are reportedly in a ‘freakout’ over the president’s reelection prospects.

AP Photo/John Bazemore
President Biden at the Morehouse College commencement on May 19, 2024, at Atlanta. AP Photo/John Bazemore
M.J. KOCH
M.J. KOCH

More Democrats than Republicans say they want President Biden off the Democratic presidential ticket, according to a Rasmussen poll released Tuesday.

Some 54 percent of likely Democratic voters would approve of ditching Mr. Biden, and only 38 percent of Democrats would disapprove of doing so. A smaller number of Republicans — just 43 percent — say they would approve of the Democrats replacing Mr. Biden on the ticket.

Such a move would be unlikely only a few months ahead of the Democratic National Convention set for August 19 to 22. Yet it reflects growing distaste within the incumbent president’s own party toward his administration’s policies and concerns over whether he is up to the job. 

The pollster asked if a host of other Democrats “would be a better presidential candidate than Joe Biden” — Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former first lady Michelle Obama, Governor Newsom of California, or Governor Whitmer of Michigan. The only other candidate that the respondents put forth was Mrs. Obama, who has repeatedly asserted she will not run.

The top tiers of the Democratic Party are reportedly in a “freakout” over the president’s consistently troubling performance in the polls, a Democratic operative close to the White House has told Politico. They fear that “democracy might end” if President Trump is elected in November, the source said. 

Campaign financing for Mr. Trump outshined that of Mr. Biden for the first time in this election cycle last month. The former president now has an upper hand of $25 million, including a record-setting $50.5 million he raised from an event in Palm Beach, Florida.  

“The list of why we ‘could’ win is so small,” an adviser to Democratic Party donors told Politico, “I don’t even need to keep the list on my phone.”

M.J. KOCH
M.J. KOCH

Ms. Koch graduated in 2023 from Harvard College, where she was the editor-in-chief of the student weekly, the Harvard Independent. She reports on issues of higher education and foreign policy at The New York Sun.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use