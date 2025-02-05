Make Captain America Great Again

Many Americans, after all, are tired of being told to be ashamed of their country.

An all-too-familiar script is playing out again in the entertainment industry. While speaking to a European audience, the star of the new Marvel film “Captain America: Brave New World,” Anthony Mackie, remarked that honor, dignity, integrity — the values of his character, Captain America — shouldn’t be associated with America.

His comments quickly ricocheted across social media and spread across news outlets. A few months earlier, another Disney star, “Snow White” actress Rachel Zegler, had sparked criticism by publicly wishing not for her character’s true love to finally find her, but for half the country — specifically the Trump voters — to “never know peace.”

First, Snow White, now Captain America. With boycott threats looming in response, and enormous production costs to recover, Disney executives are undoubtedly focused on damage control — and keeping a watchful eye for which character might go next.

Mr. Mackie’s comments went viral not because they were a surprise but because they confirmed the sense of a growing chasm between the tastes and values of our nation’s elites and the rest of the country. Social conservatives could not have scripted a scene more absurd than Captain America distancing himself from America.

For decades, there has been a perception — not unfounded — that the American entertainment industry harbors a left-leaning bias and that the left too aggressively promotes disparaging, often indicting, views of America. This cultural divide is not just about superheroes in movies — it is about what it means to be American. Like so many things today, it tracks with political tribes.

The recent presidential election results have been said to reflect many things — from the price of eggs (“It’s the economy, stupid”) to an aggressive embrace of a “trans agenda” that has merit but has gone too far, too fast (“Kamala is for they/them; President Trump is for you”). I will add one to the list: patriotism. Many Americans are tired of being told to be ashamed of their country.

As Americans, we have a responsibility to grapple with the darkest chapters of our history. But so, too, should we recognize and celebrate the brightest. For many, a resurgence of patriotism is about wanting to celebrate America, even while recognizing its flaws. Knee-jerk or xenophobic patriotism is not laudable.

However, patriotism that is based on accomplishment and achievement is. As Americans, we have every right to be patriotic. What our great country has achieved in 250 years in material well-being, political inclusion, rule of law, medicine, technology, foreign aid — and more — is simply remarkable.

Captain America was conceived in pre-World War II America and molded into the embodiment of American patriotism. The very first “Captain America” comic book—released in March, 1941—was an instant hit. Demand was so high that the second issue’s print run topped one million copies.

“Sentinels of Liberty”—an official Captain America fan club—was launched soon after. He was the consummate patriot and quickly became a symbol of American exceptionalism. He defended American ideals. He battled for its interests He dressed in a suit inspired by the American flag. He punched Hitler in the face. Captain America symbolized American pride and, yes, a bit of American moxie, too.

The newest “Captain America” film is being released at a time when many in our country are rediscovering a sense of patriotism. It’s often said on the left that criticism is patriotism. In theory, perhaps. In practice, not really. At least not unless criticism comes alongside an affirmative embrace of our country’s virtues and accomplishments, i.e., celebration of the good alongside the bad.

Will Hollywood, the Democratic Party, and the left more generally turn to embrace such patriotism, rather than continue to rely on symbolic gestures like red, white, and blue balloons and confetti? Hopefully, yes, for the good of our country. Patriotism and self-reflection are not mutually exclusive. Celebrating achievements doesn’t necessitate ignoring mistakes, even grave ones. Patriotism is as much a commitment to making a country greater, together, as it is basking in a country’s past greatness.

Where to begin? Make Captain America great again.