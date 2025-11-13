Making America Growthier and Money-er Will Solve Affordability

Just give it some time. Next year, perhaps as much as $200 billion worth of tax refunds for tips, overtime, seniors, auto loans will help solve the affordability problem.

Everyone nowadays is obsessing about affordability. Okay, I get that. But I have a thought. Let’s not make it any harder than it needs to be.

The solution to affordability is … Wait for it … Hang on … Growth. Growth solves a lot of problems, but especially for affordability.

The Federal Reserve and other government bureaucracies say we have to settle for less than 2 percent growth. That will never solve affordability.

We must have policies that are growthier. I’m thinking 3 percent to 4 percent, which is actually the historical norm.

That kind of prosperity will make everyone happy. It is growthier, and it will lead to money-er for our middle class and even lower income folks who are trying to climb the ladder.

Three percent to 4 percent growth produces a lot of income. And that income can be used to buy a new home, or whatever else you want.

I think interest rates are too high, but I don’t think that’s the biggest obstacle to making people happier and letting them live more affordably.

I think there’s not enough income because we have not had enough growth for quite some time. And yes we’ve had too much inflation during the awful Biden years. And inflation destroys the purchasing power of income.

Now once again, let me say I don’t wanna make this any harder than it needs to be.

President Trump has a policy of tax cuts, deregulation, drill baby drill, and reciprocal free and fair trade. That is a growthier policy. It is just what the doctor ordered. And it’s been passed into law and we need a bit of patience to watch it solve the affordability problem.

As Kevin Hassett is telling us, the typical worker lost $3,400 during the Biden years. That’s a killer.

But already the Trumpian growth policy has recouped about $1,200. So, a third is back but that’s not good enough. And I understand the people who suffered from Biden’s failed big government socialism.

Nonetheless, even with these stock market corrections that come and go, the S&P 500 stock index is up 35 percent since the April dip.

About 135 million Americans are sharing in that. And total household net worth is about $180 trillion. That is a remarkable achievement for our economy.

Coming back to earth, drill baby drill is producing a $2.80 average gasoline price in 28 states. And it’s gonna go lower, and lower energy prices permeate the entire economy and will drag down inflation.

Just give it some time. Next year, perhaps as much as $200 billion worth of tax refunds for tips, overtime, seniors, auto loans will help solve affordability.

It’s massively pro-growth. All the business tax incentives are hugely pro-growth. We’re building factories that will be hiring workers with good pay and that provides all the income that I describe as money-er for the average working family.

Money-er means you can fix up your existing home. Money-er means you’ll be able to buy a new car. Money-er means you can take a wonderful vacation.

But here’s the point: Mr. Trump is the growthiest president since Ronald Reagan. His second tax cut coming after the first one in his first term is remarkable.

Reagan also had two major tax cuts and grew the economy at roughly 5 percent for nearly eight years. Five percent. Growthier. Money-er.

So I know the affordability issue is gonna continue and I also know that the Schumer Democrats are doing everything they can to sabotage Mr. Trump’s successes.

But I know the president’s gonna stick with it. And I know that his advisers are gonna fan out through the country and do a good selling job.

And I know that growth and the prosperity growth brings is the ultimate solution.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.