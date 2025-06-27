Mamdani Hits a New Low

Democratic mayoral candidate wants to tax New Yorkers by race.

The more research you do on the radical socialist candidate for New York mayor, Zohran Mamdani, the worse the story gets.

You’d think defunding the police and jacking up taxes and doubling the city’s budget is bad enough, but reading his campaign website shows that it gets worse. Way worse.

Let’s start with this: He wants to raise taxes on “richer and whiter neighborhoods” in New York City.

Okay, taxing the rich is a socialist staple. No surprise there. But taxing based on the color of your skin — now that’s a new low for our little radical friend.

It is also racist. And it is also against the law.

The Department of Justice’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, Harmeet Dhillon, has been following this story. Here’s what she said: “Racial discrimination is illegal in the United States – period. Full stop! The illegal discriminatory scheme described by Mamdani would violate federal constitutional and statutory norms, and might even violate New York law.”

So Mr. Mamdani might even get busted for racial discrimination.

A couple of years ago in a state assembly speech he said: “We must dismantle systems of white privilege embedded in our housing and economic policies to achieve true equity.”

What you’ve got here is DEI on steroids — at a time when the whole Biden woke diversity, equity, and inclusion crusade has been rejected by virtually the entire country. It’s an 80-20 issue.

And now, our little Mr. Mamdani is trying to resurrect it here in the Big Apple. And, as I have often argued, the DEI craze was the progenitor of antisemitism.

Antisemitism appears to be Mr. Mamdani’s middle name.

After the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre of 1,200 people in Israel, our radical socialist friend blamed Israel for the attack. Sounds like a shocker? Well, yeah, but that’s what all the kids and troublemakers were saying at the riots at Columbia, NYU, and all across the country.

Mr. Mamdani’s father is a far-left professor at Columbia specializing in the study of “colonialism, anti-colonialism and decolonization.”

Sure sounds like hatred of Israel runs in the family.

Speaking of the family, his mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, in an interview with the Hindustan Times in 2013, said, “He is not an American at all. He was born in Uganda. Raised between India and America. He thinks of himself as a Ugandan and as an Indian.”

Now, I hate to make snap judgments, but I’ve always believed that people who hate Jews and the state of Israel are also — in the main — people who hate America.

Mr. Mamdani on the other hand constantly talks about “globalizing the Intifada” — a little word salad that usually means ‘I hate Israel.’

It all sounds like if he were ever elected, he would use his position as mayor of NYC to target Israel and Jewish people, and I guess “white privilege,” and there’s probably no end to his racism.

Am I being too hard on him here?

Well, he hasn’t denied any of this. He hasn’t walked it back. Or even issued an apology.

If I’m not mistaken, NYC has the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel.

Are they seriously going to vote for a guy who is basically one big walking hate crime?

Taking a historical perspective, as bad as Mr. Mamdani’s policies are — including to defund the police, proliferate a free lunch for all, and jack up everybody’s taxes — frankly, the antisemitism and hatred for the state of Israel are a far more despicable sin.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.