Mamdani-Like Mayoral Candidate Surges in Minneapolis, Sparking Conservative Backlash

Critics have targeted the Muslim faith of Omar Fateh, whose policies mirror those of the New York City mayoral frontrunner.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Minnesota state senator and Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh speaks during a vigil on December 31, 2020, in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
The Mamdani effect that stunned New York City’s Democratic establishment is now rippling across the Midwest, where a strikingly similar candidate has surged to the front of the Minneapolis mayoral race.

Minnesota state senator Omar Fateh has rocketed to frontrunner status by championing a progressive agenda that mirrors the socialist policies that propelled Democratic mayoral primary winner Zohran Mamdani’s rise in NYC. 

Mr. Fateh, the son of Somali immigrants and a Muslim, is running on initiatives that include hiking the minimum wage to $20, implementing strict rent controls, and severing all ties between local police and federal immigration agents.

His campaign has prompted fierce criticism from Republicans and MAGA devotees, including faith-based attacks mirroring some of those leveled at Mr. Mamdani during his groundbreaking mayoral campaign.

Conservative pundit Charlie Kirk recently insinuated on X that Mr. Fateh’s mayoral bid is part of a broad conspiracy aimed at placing Muslims in government positions.

“Muslims are commanded to take over the government in the land they live,” he wrote in a recent post. “The attempted Islamic takeover of America is made possible thanks to mass migration.”

Rushing to Mr. Fateh’s defense have been Democrats and other left-leaning leaders including Minneapolis’ current mayor, Jacob Frey, who is seeking re-election.

“Senator Omar Fateh is a proud American who is running because, like me, he loves Minneapolis,” Mt. Frey wrote on X.” I’m proud that Minneapolis is a place where he can run for mayor against me on his own merits – and that this kind of bigotry is widely rejected across our great city.”

Minister DeWayne Davis, a progressive activist contending in the mayoral race, also defended his opponent.

“Sen. Fateh, I’m so sorry you had to deal with this man’s hate today. I know how much you love this city, and I’m honored to be in the race with you,” he said on X.

Mr. Fateh directly responded to Mr. Kirk’s comments, saying in a post on Bluesky, “Minneapolis is a beautifully diverse city that stands firm in our progressive values. The hate I’ve seen today – and most days – is not who we will ever be.”

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

The New York Sun

