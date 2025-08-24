Mamdani Turns ‘Potato Chip Cash’ Scandal Into Viral Campaign Stunt

In a video posted to social media, the New York City mayoral candidate pokes fun at Mayor Adams, says prizes for a city-wide scavenger hunt won’t be ‘a wad of cash.’

In an appeal to young voters he is courting for November’s election, Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is chipping in his opinion on the latest Adams administration scandal—where an ex-adviser tried to slip a reporter cash hidden in a bag of potato chips—announcing a city-wide scavenger hunt on Sunday.

In a video posted on X, Mr. Mamdani is seen chomping on a large bag of Herr’s Sour Cream and Onion potato chips, the same brand that former Adams advisor Winnie Greco had used to hand over a bundle of cash to a reporter for local news site, The City, Katie Honan.

“Hello, my friends. I have to come clean. I have something to hide,” the mayoral hopeful said on the video while munching on the chips. “Many things, in fact, because we’re doing a scavenger hunt. No, no, no. Actually, we are doing a scavenger hunt across New York City.”

Mr. Mamdani then crisply explained the rules. Participants will be given the first clue related to a particular theme involving moments in New York City history. When they find the clue, a campaign volunteer will check off a scorecard given to the scavengers and provide a clue to the next location.

“At the first stop, you’ll get this card. At the final stop, you’ll find a special surprise, not a wad of cash.” He quipped.

As promised, the first clue, accompanied by the Jeopardy final answer soundtrack, was released on Sunday morning, directing players to one of the original locations of Tammany Hall for the 2:00 p.m. start time.

Mayor Adams immediately took to social media with a cheeky response of his own.

“Apparently, Mamdani is doing a scavenger hunt in the city,” he wrote on X. “This run around is exactly what he plans to do with your safety, your housing, and your taxes.”

“It’s all kids’ play for Mamdani.”

Mr. Adams’s re-election campaign reacted quickly after surfaced about Ms. Greco’s alleged payout to Ms. Honan, suspending her immediately.

It was not the first time the former Asian affairs director found herself in hot water. Her homes were raided by the FBI last year over suspected Chinese election interference. Last Wednesday, Ms. Greco texted Ms. Honan asking to meet across the street near a TD Bank after the Adams event celebrating the opening of his newest campaign office in Harlem.

The two met and walked to a nearby Whole Foods. Once inside, Ms. Greco handed Ms. Honan an open bag of Herr’s sour cream and onion potato chips. The reporter declined what she thought was a snack offering, but Ms. Greco insisted she keep the bag. The two then parted, and before entering a nearby subway station, Ms. Honan noticed the bag contained a red envelope. Upon closer inspection, she found at least one $100 bill and several $20s.

Ms. Honan immediately called Ms. Greco, rejecting the gift before insisting they meet to return the money.