Mamdani’s Frontrunner Status Reflects Need To Build a Real Republican Alternative to New York City’s Far-Left Democratic Machine

The Democratic Party here has been hijacked by the far-left ideologues of Democratic Socialists of America.

For years, I’ve sounded the alarm on the creeping extremism within New York City’s Democratic Party. I warned about the erosion of meritocracy in our public schools, the devastating impacts of Covid lockdowns, and the troubling social contagion of “trans” gender ideology among young people. Each time, I was ahead of the curve, met with skepticism and abuse by some, only to be proven right as the consequences unfolded.

This election cycle makes clear two important realties: The Democratic Party in New York City has been hijacked by the far-left ideologues of Democratic Socialists of America, who are now the center, not the fringe, of the party, AND it’s time to build a robust, well-funded Republican alternative to reclaim our city’s future. I face the same skepticism when I talk about building a Republican party in NYC that I have faced before, but don’t bet against me — my track record is good.

New York City is the flagship American city. Our local elections have national implications. Yet, the current strategy of backing the “least bad Democrat” in primaries — predicated on the idea that only Democrats can win due to steep registration differentials, is failing us.

It’s a desperate, expensive tactic propped up by a donor class that often purports to disagree with the very direction the Democratic party is trending. And 2025 proves that it’s no match for the far-left’s apparatus. Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, an antisemitic Marxist promising free everything while deflecting criticism with cries of “Islamophobia” is the mayoral frontrunner.

The solution lies in building a vibrant, moderate Republican Party in New York City—one that’s energized, strategic, and well-funded. This isn’t a pipe dream; it’s a necessity. I’ve spoken to New Yorkers everywhere and the appetite for change is palpable.

There are Jewish, Chinese, and Hispanic voters who are often disillusioned Democrats desperate for an alternative to a party that no longer represents them. They want leadership that prioritizes public safety, educational excellence, and economic sanity over ideological crusades. The Republican Party can be that home, but it requires investment in a strong candidate bench and a clear vision.

Four years ago, well-meaning political donors spent millions to convince 30,000 registered Republicans to switch their party affiliation to Democrat, banking on the idea that our elections are decided in the Democratic primary. The logic was understandable but flawed. Asking true Republicans to join a party they can’t stand is a losing proposition.

It’s a short-term fix that delays the inevitable and inadvertently bolsters far-left candidates like Mr. Mamdani, who thrive in low-turnout primaries. Instead, we should redirect that energy and money toward convincing disillusioned Democrats to leave a party that has abandoned them. A smart, well-funded Republican Party can build a coalition that reflects the city’s diversity and pragmatism.

My race for the Manhattan District Attorney, like the mayor’s race, now suffers from a split opposition vote. Major donor money, opposed to the far-left Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, who was in 2021 backed by a non-profit group to which George Soros donated money, could have supported me, the Republican challenger, but instead recruited an independent candidate based on the “Republicans can’t win mentality.” That helps Mr. Bragg’s chances. One-off independent campaigns will never counter the long-term, Soros-level investment in far-left “progressive” DAs and DSA-backed candidates.

The DSA didn’t rise to prominence overnight. It took years of organizing, fundraising, and strategic candidate recruitment. We can do the same, but it requires courage and investment. Donors must move beyond the “least bad Democrat” mindset and embrace the potential of a revitalized Republican Party.

To make this happen, we need to bring people together — local Republican leaders and activists, Democrats-in-name-only, or DINOs, searching for a new political home, and donors ready to rethink their approach. Regardless of this election’s outcome, we need a summit to discuss the kind of collaboration needed to build a real response to Marxist ideologues taking over the Democratic party.

Many New Yorkers will simply leave a Mamdani-Bragg city. I understand the temptation to flee, but I’m not ready to throw in the towel. A well-funded, moderate Republican Party isn’t just a possibility — it’s a necessity if we want to save our city from the grip of far-left extremism. Let’s stop delaying the inevitable and start building the future New York deserves. The time is now, and the city is worth it.

This article is expanded from a tweet reply the author sent to Bill Ackman.