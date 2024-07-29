The New York Sun

Man Accused of Posing as Lawyer, Using AI for Court Filings

The judge indicated that the language and structure of the seven-page motion hinted at the use of AI technology.

Via Pexels.com
A suspect in South Carolina may have employed artificial intelligence to draft legal documents. Via Pexels.com
JOSEPH CURL
A South Carolina man is accused of impersonating an attorney, using his father’s name to represent clients in courts — and he may have employed artificial intelligence to draft legal documents.

During a contempt hearing this week, Judge Danny Singleton of the Oconee County probate court expressed concerns over a document submitted by Nathan Chambers, the Post and Courier reported. The judge indicated that the language and structure of the seven-page motion hinted at the use of AI technology.

The document in question was filed on behalf of Jason Boyle, who himself faced contempt charges for providing legal advice to his fiancée in a protracted probate case. The motion, which included sections titled “Memorandum in Support of Motion for Reconsideration” and “Emergency Motion for Reconsideration,” presented legal arguments and cited case law but was unusually formatted as if it were a judicial order, the paper said.

Mr. Boyle’s fiancée, Dorothy Pierce, disclosed in an interview with the Post and Courier that she paid Mr. Chambers $14,000 initially to handle their legal matters, followed by an additional $2,500.

Mr. Chambers, who is detained on charges of impersonating a lawyer in both Oconee and Greenville counties, chose not to discuss the AI allegations but did offer an apology to the court. “I never meant to cause any trouble,” he said. “Having watched my father and sister practice law throughout my life, and seeing my own prospects diminish, I lost control.”

JOSEPH CURL
Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

