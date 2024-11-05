Man Arrested Outside of Capitol Visitors Center Carrying Torch, Flare Gun, Accelerant, and Potential Manifesto, D.C. Police Report

The investigation is currently ongoing and the suspect’s motives are not yet clear.

Capitol police arrested a man outside of the Capitol Visitors Center after discovering that he was carrying a torch, flare gun, and two bottles of accelerant, the force’s police chief, J. Thomas Manger, confirmed during a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was stopped at a checkpoint at the south entrance of the visitors center and was taken into custody after officers on the scene ran his backpack through a conveyor belt and discovered the illicit items. The arrest was initially announced by the police in a post on X at around 1:30 p.m.

Officers also reported that the man’s clothes were wet and that he “smelled like gasoline” and it was soon discovered that one of the bottles of accelerant had reportedly leaked in his backpack, which also carried the odor. Mr. Manger said that “it did not appear that he had doused all of his clothing.” He was, however, wearing heavier clothing than necessary given the unusually warm November weather.

The suspect was also carrying several “papers” that he said he intended to deliver to Congress, Mr. Manger confirmed. According to sources from the Hill, the documents were “described as a manifesto” and contained messages referring to “the war in the Middle East.” The police chief did not comment on the contents of the documents during the briefing.

Mr. Manger reported that the man was “very compliant” during the whole incident and that “there’s no indication right now that it had anything to do with the election.”

The police force has been on heightened alert in the lead up to the election and will maintain “enhanced security” through the inauguration, the chief confirmed on Tuesday.