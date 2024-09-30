The New York Sun

Man Eats 700-Plus Eggs in a Month, Bad Cholesterol Drops by 18 Percent

LDL cholesterol is considered harmful because it can accumulate as plaque in arteries.

AP/Teresa Crawford
The findings contradict the long-standing notion that eggs significantly raise cholesterol levels. AP/Teresa Crawford
JOSEPH CURL

Researchers have long linked eggs to high cholesterol due to the fatty content in their yolks, but recent studies challenge this perception.

In a bold experiment, a doctorate student at Harvard University, Nick Norwitz, consumed 720 eggs over a month — equivalent to 24 eggs per day — to test the belief. Contrary to expectations, Mr. Norwitz’s low-density lipoprotein levels, often dubbed “bad” cholesterol, dropped by 18 percent.

LDL is considered harmful because it can accumulate as plaque in arteries, heightening the risk of heart disease and stroke. Conversely, high-density lipoprotein, or “good” cholesterol, aids in removing excess cholesterol from the bloodstream.

Mr. Norwitz’s findings contradict the long-standing notion that eggs significantly raise cholesterol levels. Despite consuming a large number of eggs, he didn’t tire of them and even indulged in another dozen post-experiment.

His diet, part of a keto regimen, included meat, fish, olive oil, nuts, dark chocolate, cheese, and yogurt, supplemented with an hour of calisthenics per week. His experiment, viewed widely on YouTube, highlights the complex relationship between diet and cholesterol, prompting a re-evaluation of dietary guidelines regarding eggs.

“I hypothesized that eating 720 eggs in one month, which alone amounts to 133,200 mg of cholesterol, would not increase my cholesterol. Specifically, it would not increase my LDL cholesterol,” the doctor said.

“And, indeed, it didn’t, not a smidge,” Mr. Norwitz said. “Even though my dietary intake of cholesterol more than quintupled, my LDL cholesterol actually dropped.”

JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

