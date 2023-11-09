Manchin Will Not Seek Reelection to the Senate in 2024, Hints at Presidential Campaign

Senator Manchin has announced that he will not seek reelection to the Senate next year, giving Republicans their best pick-up opportunity in 2024. The West Virginian, though, seemed to leave the door open to a possible presidential campaign.

“I believe in my heart of hearts that I accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia,” Mr. Manchin said in a video message posted to X. “I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for reelection to the United States Senate.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee — the Senate GOP’s campaign arm — made it clear how confident they are about flipping the seat to red from blue. “We like our odds in West Virginia,” the chairman of the committee, Senator Daines, said in a statement.

Mr. Manchin faced an uphill battle to retain his Senate seat. First elected in a special election in 2010 while he was serving as his state’s governor, the senator won a narrow victory in 2018 just two years after President Trump won the state by more than 40 points.

Next year, he was likely to face his state’s popular GOP governor, Jim Justice, in the general election. According to recent polling, Mr. Manchin was behind Mr. Justice by six points.

The senator did make it clear that his life in public service is not over, and hinted at a possible independent run for the White House next year. “What I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together,” Mr. Machin said.

He seemed to test a presidential message in his farewell video, lambasting the partisanship in the nation’s capital and how it disincentivizes solving serious problems.

“Every incentive in Washington is designed to make our politics extreme,” Mr. Manchin said. “The growing divide between Democrats and Republicans is paralyzing Congress and worsening our nation’s problems. The majority of Americans are just plain worn out.”

He also laid out what could be issue areas for his campaign. “Our economy is not working for many Americans from the rising cost of food and fuel and everything in between,” he said. “We have a border crisis with illegal drugs entering our country and killing Americans every day. Our national debt is out of control and Americans don’t feel safe even in their own communities.”