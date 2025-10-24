Maoist Mamdani Meets the Big Beautiful Ballroom

Democrats really ought to stop obsessing over Trump’s new banquet hall, and instead reopen the government.

Like it or not, Maoist Mamdani is way ahead in a brand-new poll, that covers both debates.

The Ugandan-born state assemblyman gets 47 percent, Governor Andrew Cuomo 29 percent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa 16 percent.

Head to head, though, Mr. Sliwa is only down by 8 points, while Mr. Cuomo is down by 10 points.

And Mr. Sliwa won both debates.

A lot of people are going to hate this poll, but it’s from Victory Insights — a solid pollster, and it’s a survey of likely voters, completed just yesterday.

Please don’t blame me for being the messenger — I’m for Mr. Sliwa. But with under two weeks to go, it looks like Maoist Mamdani is going to win.

Well, stocks are soaring today, but I don’t think it’s about the New York mayoral race.

Consumer price index inflation is coming in lighter than expected in September.

Profits — the mother’s milk of stocks — are strong.

There’s a business boom going on.

The Fed will lower its target rate.

And investors seem very bullish.

Lower taxes, deregulation, and energy dominance can drive the stock indexes higher and higher.

As for inflation, in the months ahead, lower housing and energy costs will bring the CPI back toward 2 percent.

And joyful investors can flock to President Trump’s new big beautiful ballroom in the East Wing of the White House to celebrate.

Democrats are losing their minds over this.

Yet Mr. Trump is a master builder. He’s already created a big beautiful Rose Garden setup.

And presidents have a right to make changes in the building.

How about Thomas Jefferson, building the East and West Colonnades?

Andrew Jackson created the North Portico.

Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden.

Harry Truman’s balcony.

Richard Nixon’s press briefing room — instead of FDR’s swimming pool.

Hat tip to the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board for these reminders.

Democrats really ought to stop obsessing over the new banquet hall, and instead reopen the government, so food stamps, military, and other commitments can be met in a civilized country.

And while they’re at it, they ought to take a look at the rot spreading inside their party — as big government socialism and antisemitism are taking it over.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.