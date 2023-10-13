Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Nancy Mace of ‘Disgusting’ Behavior as She Begins New Feud With a Fellow Conservative

‘I want a party that’s not always splintered into five factions,’ Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says. ‘I want a party that’s a single fist so we can knock out the Democrats and save this country.’

In an echo of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s high-profile feud with Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Ms. Greene is now picking a fight with another conservative congresswoman, Representative Nancy Mace, accusing her of “using Democrat BLM lines” to attack Congressman Steve Scalise, who withdrew his bid for House speaker last night.

On CNN Wednesday, Ms. Mace said that it would be “an enormous disservice to my voters in South Carolina” if she were to support Mr. Scalise for speaker, citing a report from early in his career when he said he was like “David Duke without the baggage,” referring to the former Ku Klux Klan leader.

“I personally cannot in good conscience vote for someone who attended a white supremacist conference and compared himself to David Duke,” Ms. Mace said.

In response, Ms. Greene, who was supporting Representative Jim Jordan for speaker, defended Mr. Scalise and chastised Ms. Mace. “We have a member of our conference using Democrat BLM lines to attack a guy for Speaker that more than 100 of our own conference supports, you’re now saying half the conference supports a white supremacist,” she wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker,” Ms. Greene said. “I’m not supporting Scalise. I like Steve Scalise, and as I said, I want him to beat cancer, and he should be focused on that.”

Yet Ms. Greene went on to call Ms. Mace’s comments about Mr. Scalise a “disgusting” attack, saying that Mr. Scalise “isn’t a White Supremacist” and that Ms. Mace was providing “ammunition against half our conference.”

“I want a party that’s not always splintered into five factions,” Ms. Greene said. “I want a party that’s a single fist so we can knock out the Democrats and save this country.”

In her comments opposing Mr. Scalise for speaker, Ms. Mace was referencing a report from a Louisiana-based reporter, Stephanie Grace, in which Mr. Scalise is quoted as saying he “was like David Duke without the baggage” while “explaining his politics.”

In conversation with the New York Times on the subject, Ms. Grace explained that she thought that Mr. Scalise “meant he supported the same policy ideas as David Duke, but he wasn’t David Duke, that he didn’t have the same feelings about certain people as David Duke did.”

Mr. Scalise, who dropped out of the speaker’s race on Thursday night, has also faced criticism for having appeared at a convention for the European-American Unity and Rights Organization, a group founded by David Duke that primarily promoted his writings, hosted the now defunct whitecivilrights.com, and held conventions.

After the appearance, Mr. Scalise confirmed he had been there but called it a “mistake I regret,” saying that he had spoken to “a group whose views I wholeheartedly condemn.”

Ms. Greene has made a habit of calling out colleagues in her conference online. Earlier this year, a feud erupted between Ms. Greene and Ms. Boebert over articles of impeachment Ms. Boebert had planned to bring against President Biden. Ms. Greene called Ms. Boebert “a little b—-.”