Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for George Santos To Be Pardoned, Claims He Faces Torture in Prison

The disgraced former congressman has been held in solitary confinement for nearly 30 days, according to Greene.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claims former congressman George Santos is being subject to torture while serving his 87 month sentence in a federal prison in New Jersey.

Ms. Greene says Santos has been in solitary confinement for nearly 30 days in a windowless, 9-by-6 foot cell at FCI Fairton.

“They say it’s ‘for his safety’ due to threats,” Ms. Greene said in an X post. “I’m told he is in his cell 24 hours per day and he is only allowed to get a shower 3 times a week.”

Ms. Greene says Santos doesn’t get any sunlight and is drinking water from the sink.

A hand-drawn picture attached to her posting shows the cell she says he was in previously and the new small cell.

“This is torture,” Ms. Greene claims and called for him to be pardoned.”

Ms. Greene previously called for Santos’ sentence to be commuted saying “87 months is way too long for the crimes he was sentenced for.” She sent a letter last month to the Justice Department’s pardon attorney asking for the commutation. She says she will now “upgrade” her request to ask for a pardon.

“There are criminals as we speak serving in Congress and many other former government officials that are criminals walking free that did far more heinous things than George Santos!!!” Ms. Greene says.

Santos is a Trump loyalist but the president has not indicated that he is considering a pardon in the case.

Santos pleaded guilty in 2024 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The sentence, handed down in April by U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert, also included an order for Santos to pay $374,000 in restitution and forfeit more than $205,000 in fraud proceeds.

Santos’s guilty plea marked the conclusion of a broad investigation into campaign finance fraud, identity theft, and fraudulent unemployment claims during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Santos first gained national attention after flipping New York’s 3rd District for the GOP in 2022. Before he was even sworn in as a lawmaker, he was accused of fabricating his educational and professional background. His résumé included fabricated academic degrees, professional experience on Wall Street, and even falsely claimed family ties to the Holocaust and the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Santos was expelled from Congress in December 2023 after a damning ethics report detailed his misconduct.

Along with the money he was ordered to pay in restitution, Santos leaves behind more than $800,000 worth of debt in his campaign account.