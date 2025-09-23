The New York Sun

Join
Justice

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for George Santos To Be Pardoned, Claims He Faces Torture in Prison

The disgraced former congressman has been held in solitary confinement for nearly 30 days, according to Greene.

AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
George Santos arrives at federal court for sentencing, April 25, 2025, at Central Islip, N.Y. AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claims former congressman George Santos is being subject to torture while serving his 87 month sentence in a federal prison in New Jersey.

Ms. Greene says Santos has been in solitary confinement for nearly 30 days in a windowless, 9-by-6 foot cell at FCI Fairton.

“They say it’s ‘for his safety’ due to threats,” Ms. Greene said in an X post. “I’m told he is in his cell 24 hours per day and he is only allowed to get a shower 3 times a week.”

Ms. Greene says Santos doesn’t get any sunlight and is drinking water from the sink.

A hand-drawn picture attached to her posting shows the  cell she says he was in previously and the new small cell.

“This is torture,” Ms. Greene claims and called for him to be pardoned.”

Ms. Greene previously called for Santos’ sentence to be commuted saying “87 months is way too long for the crimes he was sentenced for.” She sent a letter last month to the Justice Department’s pardon attorney asking for the commutation. She says she will now “upgrade” her request to ask for a pardon.

“There are criminals as we speak serving in Congress and many other former government officials that are criminals walking free that did far more heinous things than George Santos!!!” Ms. Greene says.

Santos is a Trump loyalist but the president has not indicated that he is considering a pardon in the case.

Santos pleaded guilty in 2024 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The sentence, handed down in April by U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert, also included an order for Santos to pay $374,000 in restitution and forfeit more than $205,000 in fraud proceeds.

Santos’s guilty plea marked the conclusion of a broad investigation into campaign finance fraud, identity theft, and fraudulent unemployment claims during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Santos first gained national attention after flipping New York’s 3rd District for the GOP in 2022. Before he was even sworn in as a lawmaker, he was accused of fabricating his educational and professional background. His résumé included fabricated academic degrees, professional experience on Wall Street, and even falsely claimed family ties to the Holocaust and the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Santos was expelled from Congress in December 2023 after a damning ethics report detailed his misconduct.

Along with the money he was ordered to pay in restitution, Santos leaves behind more than $800,000 worth of debt in his campaign account.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use