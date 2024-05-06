Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Speaker Johnson Is ‘Talking About’ Punishing Disobedient Representatives: ‘Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time’

In response to an alleged threat to remove her from committees, Greene said, ‘Don’t threaten me with a good time.’

Speaker Johnson and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene are set to meet Monday afternoon as Ms. Greene is planning to move forward with her attempt to oust Mr. Johnson despite her measure having almost no chance of success, saying, “Don’t threaten me with a good time.”

Ms. Greene and Mr. Johnson are to meet at 3:30 p.m. to address Ms. Greene’s efforts to remove Mr. Johnson, according to the Hill.

The full House is expected to vote this week on Ms. Greene’s measure to oust Mr. Johnson from the speakership, even though only two other Republicans have said they would support it and Democrats have said they would vote to keep Mr. Johnson in place.

Now, Ms. Greene is saying that Mr. Johnson is “talking about kicking Republican members off of committees if we vote against his rules/bills.”

“By the way, being kicked off committees is nothing new for me. Badge of honor,” Ms. Greene said on X. “Don’t threaten me with a good time.”

Ms. Greene also tweeted Monday that the minority leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, is the true speaker of the House and criticized Mr. Johnson, again, for presiding over a “uniparty.”

So far, Mr. Johnson has dismissed Ms. Greene’s threat, telling CNN’s “The Laura Coates Show” last week, “I don’t think too much about the motion to vacate.”

“I think it’s wrong for the Republican Party, I think it’s wrong for the institution, I think it’s wrong for the country,” Mr. Johnson said. “These are very serious times that we’re living in, and the American people need and deserve a functioning Congress, and I think that is the prevailing factor here.”

Ms. Greene’s effort, which is centered on Mr. Johnson bringing aid to Ukraine to a vote — which required Democratic approval to pass due to the GOP’s razor-thin majority and stubborn opposition to the aid package from a small number conservative House members — has stirred increased criticism of the congresswoman from her fellow Republicans.

Republicans like Congressman Vern Buchanan have highlighted their desire not to oust Mr. Johnson ahead of the election, with Mr. Buchanan telling the Associated Press that voters “don’t want another 30 days of a dysfunctional Congress.”

“It’s huge, it’s huge, especially for the presidential election but all of us up and down the ballot,” Mr. Buchanan said.

Others, like the House majority leader, Steve Scalise, have moved to talk Ms. Greene out of bringing the motion to vacate against Mr. Johnson, albeit without much apparent success.

So far, just two other Republicans, Congressmen Thomas Massie and Paul Gosar, have expressed support for ousting Mr. Johnson in the near future. “This week we vote on whether Mike Johnson should remain as Speaker,” Mr. Massie said in a post. “If you’re happy with what he’s done this year and if you’re looking forward to what he will do the remainder of the year, you should join the Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries in supporting Mike Johnson.”