Marjorie Taylor Greene Ramps Up Her Criticism of AIPAC After Group Labels Her ‘Anti-Israel’

‘I can’t be bought and I’m not backing down,’ the firebrand Republican says on X.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is escalating her war of words with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, with the fiery lawmaker doubling down on her criticism of the lobbying group and Israel’s war at Gaza.

Her initial comments came during an interview with former congressman Matt Gaetz on the One America News Network , during which she said AIPAC should be required to register as a foreign lobbyist.

“Israel is not hurting, and they’ve already proven that they are more than capable of not only defending themselves, but annihilating their enemies to the point of genocide,” she said. “And that’s what’s happening in Gaza.”

The Republican congresswoman’s comments were in response to a fundraising email sent by AIPAC to potential donors on Thursday in which they characterized her as anti-Israel.

“You expect anti-Israel smears from Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar,” the group said according to a report from Al-Jazeera. “But now, Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined their ranks — spouting the same vile rhetoric and voting against the US-Israel alliance.”

AIPAC is known for contributing to politicians across party lines and organizes annual congressional delegations to Israel. The Speaker of the House, Congressman Mike Johnson, participated in a recent visit and dined with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Anti-Israel extremists — of the right or the left — will not deter us in our participation in the democratic process to stand with Israel,” the group said in a statement to The Hill following Ms. Green’s latest salvo. “It is an outrageous betrayal of American values and interests to abandon an ally fighting terrorist aggression.”

In the wake of her interview with Mr. Gaetz, MTG also attacked Fox News Host Mark Levin after he posted comments on X by Trump whisperer Laura Loomer, who said that the congresswoman was “just angry” for getting “iced out” by the Trump Administration. Mr. Levin praised Loomer before attacking Ms. Green.

“Good for Laura further exposing kook MTG,” he said. “Marjorie Traitor GreenE sounds like a lunatic and Marxist-Islamist Jew-hater, repeatedly stabs the president in the back, and trashes conservatives.”

MTG responded to Mr. Levin, calling him a “psychopath.”

“Fox News host Mark Levin is a raging psychopath,” she said on X. “He is attacking me, lying about me, and EVEN WORSE in comments in his own post calling Christian’s ‘bigots’ and says I should go to prison!!!”

Ms. Greene is perhaps the most prominent Republican lawmaker to call the war in Gaza an act of genocide and has broken frequently with her party over Israel.

She also is calling out AIPAC on social media, reiterating that she believes the group needs to register as a foreign lobbyist, posting a photo of a sign hanging on the door to her office on Capitol Hill that reads “NO FOREIGN LOBBYING.”

“I’m one of the only members of Congress that doesn’t take money from AIPAC, who donates way more money to Republicans than Democrats,” Ms. Greene wrote in a post on X. “The truth is AIPAC needs to register as a foreign lobbyist by U.S. law because they are representing the secular government of nuclear armed Israel 100%!!!”

“I can’t be bought and I’m not backing down!!”