Marjorie Taylor Greene Reintroduces Motion to Censure Rashida Tlaib After Congresswoman Uses ‘Antisemitic’ Slogan ‘From the River to the Sea’

Tlaib claims the use of the phrase, which is widely believed to refer to wiping out the state of Israel, is ‘aspirational.’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has reintroduced her motion to censure a colleague, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, after the Michigan representative posted a video on Friday night claiming that President Biden “supported the genocide of the Palestinian people.”

Ms. Greene had introduced a censure resolution last week, but it failed due to GOP opposition. She hopes that changes she made to the language of the resolution will help this version win approval.

On Monday, Ms. Greene reintroduced the resolution on the House floor to condemn Ms. Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, for using the phrase “from the river to the sea” in her video, referring to the abolition of the state of Israel, and for recently speaking at an anti-Israel protest that moved into a House office building. Ms. Greene has referred to Ms. Tlaib as “Terrorist Tlaib.”

Her original resolution, which 23 House Republicans voted against, condemned Ms. Tlaib for engaging in an “insurrection” after the protest moved indoors. She has now changed the text to accuse Ms. Tlaib of instigating an “illegal occupation” of the Cannon House Office Building, where many members of Congress have their offices.

“She called it ‘aspirational,’” Ms. Greene told reporters just off the House floor, referring to Ms. Tlaib’s use of the antisemitic phrase in her video, posted on Friday. “So, she is actually calling for genocide considering that is ‘inspirational.’”

Late on Friday, Ms. Tlaib defended the inclusion of the phrase in her video, saying on X that “from the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.”

Many Democrats hit back at her words almost immediately. Two Jewish Democrats from her home state of Michigan asked her to apologize. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin wrote on X that “the phrase ‘from the river to the sea’ is one of division and violence, and it is counterproductive to promoting peace.” Ms. Slotkin said that Ms. Tlaib should retract her statement.

Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, also asked Ms. Tlaib to retract her statement, saying it was personally hurtful. “I have supported and defended you countless times, even when you have said the indefensible, because I believed you to be a good person whose heart was in the right place,” Ms. Nessel wrote on X, tagging Ms. Tlaib in the message. “This is so hurtful to so many. Please retract this cruel and hateful remark.

Two other GOP members of the House have introduced resolutions that would censure Ms. Tlaib. Congressman Rich McCormick, a fellow Georgian, introduced his resolution just minutes before Ms. Greene, and Congressman Max Miller introduced his resolution on Thursday.

His resolution seeks to censure Ms. Tlaib “for promoting false narratives” about the October 7 attack by Hamas “and calling for the destruction of the state of Israel,” but does not refer to the protest at the Cannon office building, as Ms. Greene’s does. Ms. Greene denounced Mr. McCormick’s resolution as a farce because he failed to vote for her original censure resolution.

“Representative Rich McCormick was one of the 23” who voted against her original resolution, Ms. Greene told reporters. “I think his ego was hurt so he decided to introduce his own.”

When Ms. Greene was asked about Mr. Miller’s resolution, she said she was unaware of his move. “Does he? Cool,” she said. “I guess we’re going for three.”

Ms. Greene herself has been the object of censure attempts. One Democrat, Congresswoman Becca Balint, introduced a motion to censure Ms. Greene in July for “spewing hatred and bigotry,” though the measure never made it to the floor for a vote.

An attorney for President Biden’s troubled son, Hunter, earlier this year filed an ethics complaint against Ms. Greene for “abhorrent behavior” after she displayed at a televised congressional hearing sexually explicit photos of Mr. Biden fils with women believed to be prostitutes.

In 2021, when Democrats controlled the House, Ms. Greene was removed from her committee assignments over inflammatory and conspiracy theory-laden comments she made prior to taking office. Ms. Greene apologized for the remarks and was restored to her committee seats after Republicans recaptured the House in 2022.