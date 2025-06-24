Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Link Between JFK’s Assassination and His Opposition to Israeli Nuclear Program

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is implying that there is some kind of link between the assassination of President Kennedy and his opposition to Israel’s nuclear weapons program. She has been demanding for weeks that the United States stay out of the war between Israel and Iran.

In an exchange on X, Ms. Greene told a staunch Israel supporter and Fox News host, Mark Levin, that she was more interested in “peace” than she was in seeing America fight the Iranians. She gave an ominous warning that she would be “watchful” because of Kennedy’s fate at Dallas in 1963.

“MTG, God are you stupid,” Mr. Levin wrote to her on the social media platform. “And you keep banging your head against the wall. Thankfully, POTUS ignored you and hit the Iranian nuclear sites. You seem very upset about it. I’m not going away. You’re on my radar.”

“Mark, you have the exact same tone and language that the psychopaths use that send me death threats every single day,” she wrote in response. “You should be fired from Fox News. And shame on Fox if they condone this.”

“​​Jesus will return one day and … those that did not recognize him will mourn. He will bring everlasting peace to all the Earth and his kingdom will have no end,” she continued. “Jesus also says, ‘Pray for your enemies.’ I will do my best to pray for you.”

Toward the end of her lengthy response to Mr. Levin, Ms. Greene made her suggestion that Kennedy’s murder was in some way tied to Israel’s development of a nuclear weapon. Kennedy — according to declassified national security documents — often told advisors that he was worried about nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.

“I will be watchful now. There was once a great President that the American people loved,” Mr. Greene said in response to Mr. Levin. “He opposed Israel’s nuclear program. And then he was assassinated.”

“I am for peace. I oppose war, including wars Israel wages,” she added. “Should I feel that my life is in danger now too?”

“What about President Trump who strongly rebuked Israel this morning for continuing to attack Iran?” Ms. Greene asked.

Mr. Levin did not respond to the post that Ms. Greene sent out on Tuesday morning. Instead, hours later on Tuesday afternoon, he wrote that Ms. Greene’s “head is exploding all over social media. Your tax dollars at work, folks.”