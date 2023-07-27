Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Display of Obscene Hunter Biden Photos ‘for Sadistic Purposes’ Is Denounced by Democratic Lawmaker Who Demands She Be Reprimanded

‘How did these pictures advance the stated purpose of the hearing?’ Raskin asks. ‘Surely, they did not. The pictures were entirely irrelevant.’

A Democratic congressman is demanding that the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Congressman James Comer, discipline Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for displaying during a televised congressional hearing large photos of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, performing sex acts.

Representative Jamie Raskin criticized Ms. Greene’s actions as “a violation of House rules” and, borrowing Mr. Comer’s own words, “counter to a credible investigation.”

“How did these pictures advance the stated purpose of the hearing?” Mr. Raskin asked. “Surely, they did not. The pictures were entirely irrelevant.”

In Mr. Raskin’s words, the photos were “displayed across America for purely voyeuristic, sensationalistic, and sadistic purposes,” including by the GOP Oversight Twitter account, which “promoted Rep. Greene’s display of pornographic images by retweeting her clip.”

“If this was acceptable for Rep. Greene, you are establishing it as acceptable for all Members,” Mr. Raskin said. “I therefore urge you to publicly reprimand Rep. Greene by issuing a statement condemning her actions as an affront to the dignity, propriety, and decorum of the Committee.”

Mr. Raskin also demanded an explicit declaration that presenting “pornographic images” to the committee is inappropriate unless it is necessary for the body’s legislative purposes and that members should acquire prior written consent from members before presenting them with sexually graphic images.

Following the spectacle, Ms. Greene’s actions were widely criticized by her Democratic colleagues, though the House’s GOP leadership did not appear to have an appetite to reprimand her.

Ms. Greene’s lawyers explained her actions in an interview with Newsmax, saying the “American people deserve to see” the sexual images of Mr. Biden engaging with women that she claims are escorts.

Although it’s not clear whether anyone has presented photos of the exact nature as those of Mr. Biden before, Congress has been presented with explicit images, such as in 2004 when members were presented with documents of abuse by American troops in Iraq.

The photos presented to Congress featured Iraqi men who were forced to masturbate, Iraqi women who were forced to show their breasts to the camera, images of sodomy, and images of wounds thought to be inflicted by attack dogs.