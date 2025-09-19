Markets Work, Phony Comedians Don’t

Jimmy Kimmel loses his job — and he has only himself to blame.

Most of the movie and showbusiness and media elites on the left and right coasts are rallying behind Jimmy Kimmel.

Mr. Kimmel has lost his job — and he has only himself to blame.

“The MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it” — that was his quote.

It’s an outrageous falsehood.

It’s a very tense time, where sensitivities are high, and truth-sayers are vastly more welcome than liars.

Mr. Kimmel was not funny. In fact, Mr. Kimmel hasn’t been funny for a very long time.

His show is a left-wing sermon that increasingly nobody watched. I’m sure the show has lost a fortune for ABC and its affiliates.

Which brings me to the key point.

The principal reason Mr. Kimmel was thrown off the air was a market-based business decision.

Affiliates owned by Sinclair and Nexstar were in full revolt.

The outrage started pouring in just as Mr. Kimmel opened his mouth Monday night.

He may not have realized it at the time, but he was gone the next morning.

Television viewers and consumers in general have a way of voting with their feet or their clicks.

Remember the Bud Lite fiasco? They still haven’t recovered.

Then there’s Disney’s “Snow White.” And Target. And Cracker Barrel.

Go woke, go broke. Free markets work. They reward and they punish.

Blaming the FCC and its chairman, Brendan Carr, misses this point entirely.

Blaming President Trump and his administration for holding the left, or the far left, or the violent left, accountable lacks basic common sense. It’s just stupidity.

The person who murdered Charlie Kirk had become a far lefty, according to his own parents and the Utah prosecutors.

The death of Charlie Kirk is a terrible national tragedy.

Now, what’s shocking is that Democrats appear to be more outraged over Mr. Kimmel losing his show, than Charlie Kirk being murdered by a far-left assassin.

Somebody has got to do something about the violent radicalization of the left.

Yet it’s not going to be Jimmy Kimmel, who looks to be permanently out of a job.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.