Matt Drudge Threatens ‘$1 Trillion Lawsuit’ Against Trump Administration for Copying His News Website

The ‘White House Wire’ launched with favorable news and social media posts about the president’s first 100 days.

The Trump administration has launched a new website that may look very familiar to news junkies.

The White House Wire, an aggregated news site, is a nearly identical copy of the Drudge Report. It went live on Wednesday, raising the ire of Matt Drudge himself.

“I’m considering a $1 trillion lawsuit!” Mr. Drudge said in an emailed response to Oliver Darcy, author of the Status newsletter, mocking Mr. Trump’s penchant for filing lawsuits against media organizations.

The landing page for the White House Wire, which visually is a near carbon copy of the Drudge Report, posts links to articles touting the achievements of Mr. Trump’s first 100 days in office from websites like Fox News, Breitbart, and The Daily Caller.

“The White House has its own wire now,” reads a post on the official X account for The White House. “Read what we’re reading.”

A leading headline on the page linked to a social media post directly from the Trump administration.

“President Trump Celebrates Massive Investments in America,” reads the headline at the top of the site’s masthead. Another headline posted to the top of the site on Thursday announced the rare minerals deal between the US and Ukraine, but instead of linking to a news report, the link takes readers to a post on X by Treasury Secretary Bessent in which he announced the economic agreement.

Mr. Drudge continued to be on the defensive with several headlines posted to the home page of his aggregator on Thursday.

“It Takes An Entire West Wing To Compete With Drudge…” reads one link posted at the top of the page.



“TRUMP LAUNCHING HIS OWN DRUDGE REPORT USING TAXPAYER DOLLARS!” reads the main headline.