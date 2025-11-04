‘Maybe You Should Become a Democrat, Marjorie’: ‘The View’ Ladies Gush Over Marjorie Taylor Greene as She Slams the GOP

The GOP representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, received a warm welcome from the all female panel of ABC’s “The View” Tuesday as the Georgia congresswoman bonded with the left-leaning panel over shared criticism of the Republican party.

Ms. Greene, once a staunch MAGA supporter who has grown increasingly critical of President Trump and the Republican Party in recent months, drew audience approval as she voiced frustration over the ongoing government shutdown.

“I have no problem pointing fingers at everyone,” Ms. Greene said. “The worst thing that I just can’t get over is we’re not working right now. And I put that criticism directly on the Speaker of the House.”

Expanding on her condemnation of Speaker Mike Johnson, Ms. Greene, who was a strong supporter of his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, expressed broader frustration with Republican leadership. “Look, I’m with women, so I feel very comfortable saying this,” she said. “I’m really tired of the pissing contest in Washington, D.C., between the men.”

The congresswoman also criticized her party’s handling of the Epstein files—”it seems like very rich and powerful men are being protected,” she said—and denounced the “weak and pathetic” men who “attacked me when I announced I was coming to join you ladies on ‘The View.’”

By the segment’s end, the left-wing co-host, Joy Behar, quipped, “Maybe you should become a Democrat, Marjorie,” drawing enthusiastic audience applause.

Ms. Greene’s appearance comes as “The View” faces mounting criticism over its lack of conservative guests. A NewsBusters analysis from August found that during the first seven months of 2025, the show featured no guests promoting conservative or pro-Trump policies.

Last month, Ms. Behar addressed the criticism, claiming the program struggles to book conservative guests because they are “scared” to appear. “We should have more Republicans on the show. But they don’t want to come on — they’re scared of us,” said the 83-year-old comedian.

Her remarks prompted immediate pushback from multiple conservatives, including a senior editor-at-large for Breitbart News, Joel Pollak, and a women’s sports activist, Riley Gaines, who contradicted Ms. Behar’s account and said they had attempted to secure appearances.

As Ms. Greene has distanced herself from her party, “The View” hosts have embraced her as a “voice of reason” within the GOP.

“You know what? I’ll take it,” Ms. Behar said during an October episode. “I feel like I want to have laser treatments with her together. That’s how close I feel to Marjorie right now.”