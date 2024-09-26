Mayor Adams has been indicted on criminal charges by the federal government, according to multiple news outlets. The charges are a dramatic escalation of the series of federal probes into City Hall that in recent weeks and months have delved deeper into the mayor’s inner circle.

The New York Times first reported the news, citing people familiar with the matter. The exact nature of the charges was unknown as of Wednesday evening, the Times reported, as the indictment was sealed. The New York Post later confirmed the report.

The charges come as a series of federal corruption investigations has touched an increasing number of the mayor’s allies and top city officials, with several principals in Mr. Adams’ administration, including the police commissioner and the schools chancellor, stepping down in recent days after their phones were seized by federal investigators.

In hindsight, these resignations appear to have been a prelude to the inevitable: the indictment of the mayor.

Mr. Adams, a former police captain, was first elected in 2021 and branded himself the “future of the Democratic Party.”

However, since taking office, he and his administration have been plagued by allegations of corruption and graft. As New York magazine put it in March, as the investigations began to metastasize around the mayor, “After 20 years in which mayors Bloomberg and de Blasio made an effort toward transparency and good government, the people now running New York are grubbier, more transactional, and not at all embarrassed about it. Not since Ed Koch has the pay-for-play spirit been so manifest.”

As of Wednesday night, there appear to be four different federal investigations into the mayor and his administration.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York at Manhattan is believed to be conducting two of the probes: one into senior City Hall officials over unspecified alleged miscreancy, and one into the now-former police commissioner and one of his brothers, a deputy mayor.

The Southern District is also investigating whether Mayor Adams and his campaign took illegal donations from Turkey.

And the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, at Brooklyn, is conducting a fourth investigation that involves a close aide to and fundraiser for Mayor Adams named Winnie Greco who is his liaison to New York’s Chinese community.

The longest running probe may be the one involving Turkey. The FBI has reportedly been investigating whether Mr. Adams’ long-standing connection to Turkey led to political favors before he won his party’s nomination to be mayor.

At the center of the allegation is reportedly the opening of the new Turkish consulate in the city, and the question of whether Mr. Adams influenced the Fire Department of New York to dismiss safety concerns for the building.

The mayor has been subpoenaed and had his electronic devices seized in connection with the investigation into his relationship with Turkey.

On Wednesday, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the leader of Capitol Hill’s far-left “Squad” who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, called on Mr. Adams to resign “for the good of the city.”

While the exact nature of the various investigations was unclear. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X earlier on Wednesday, “The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration.”