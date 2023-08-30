McConnell Freezes Again at Kentucky Event After Being Asked If He’ll Run for Re-Election

The Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, froze at another press conference at an event at Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday, the second such incident to happen at a public event.

When asked about whether he would run for re-election in 2026, Mr. McConnell, 81, fell silent for about ten seconds and began looking into the distance, as seen in footage taken by local television station WLWT5.

An aide then approached him at the podium and asked whether he had heard the question, to which Mr. McConnell responded, “yes.” He then continued to look into the distance, and the aide said, “I’m sorry y’all we’re going to need a minute.” After about 20 more seconds, Mr. McConnell said okay, and the aide then asked if anyone else had a question for the Senator.

Mr. McConnell then went on to answer one more question about the Kentucky attorney general, Daniel Cameron, who’s running for governor, before leaving. He also refused to answer a question about President Trump.

Wednesday’s incident comes about a month after the Senate GOP leader experienced a similar episode at an event at Washington, D.C. during which he froze for about 30 seconds at the podium before being escorted away. He later returned to answer questions at the event.

Mr. McConnell dismissed the first incident as being a temporary bout of light-headedness, also dismissing questions about whether it was connected to a concussion he suffered in March when he tripped at a dinner event at a D.C. hotel. Representatives for the Senator similarly characterized Wednesday’s incident as light-headedness.

Mr. McConnell’s repeated incidents have drawn attention to an issue of increasing importance, the age and health of America’s elected officials.

At 81, Mr. McConnell is about a year older than President Biden, 80, whose age is emerging as a central issue in his bid for re-election, where he could end up in a rematch against Mr. Trump, 77.

The oldest member of the Senate, Senator Feinstein, is 89 years old, and her health kept her away from the Senate for months earlier this year as she struggled with a persistent case of shingles.

In one exchange with a reporter from Slate, she appeared to claim that she hadn’t been absent from the Senate at all. Ms. Feinstein, who is not seeking re-election in 2024, has refused calls from some of her Democratic colleagues to retire early.