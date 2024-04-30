McDonald’s Posts Rare Profit Miss as Inflation-Wary Customers Steer Clear of the Golden Arches

The cost of fast food has skyrocketed at a far greater rate than other goods and services amid rampant inflation in the United States, and the chicken McNuggets have come home to roost at McDonald’s.

McDonald’s Corporation Tuesday reported that it fell short of quarterly profit expectations for the first time in more than two years, signaling a challenging period for the world-famous burger chain.

Consumers are becoming increasingly thrifty, bypassing McDonald’s promotional deals, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has negatively impacted the company’s international sales, company officials tell Reuters.

“[The] consumer is certainly being very discriminating in how they spend their dollar … I think it’s important to recognize that all income cohorts are seeking value,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said on a post-earnings call.

The company observed a continued decline, by 1.9 percent, in global comparable sales growth for the fourth consecutive quarter.

McDonald’s performance contrasted with some of its competitors in the fast food sector, who have successfully attracted customers through value menu items despite the general downturn. For instance, Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, surpassed quarterly expectations earlier this week. Domino’s Pizza also saw a benefit from its promotional offerings on pizzas.

Facing rising costs for eggs and other raw materials, McDonald’s, alongside its industry peers, has increased prices substantially over the past year. Despite these increases — aimed at countering cost pressures — the sales growth in the American market slowed to 2.5 percent in the first quarter, a significant drop from the 12.6 percent growth witnessed last year, and slightly below the projected 2.55 percent growth.

Internationally, McDonald’s faced a slight downturn as well, with sales from its international licensees, which contribute to 10 percent of its overall revenue, declining by 0.2 percent. This dip was despite positive performance trends in markets such as Japan, Latin America, and Europe, contrasting with analysts’ expectations of a 0.98 percent sales increase in these regions.