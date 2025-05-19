Medical Mystery or Cover-Up? Biden’s Late-Stage Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Unheard of’ at This Stage

Doctors and analysts are stunned by the timing of the diagnosis, sparking debate on transparency.

President Biden’s diagnosis of an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer has left many medical professionals questioning how the discovery was only made now.

New York-based urologist Dr. David Shusterman says that there is no way that Mr. Biden, who like all presidents received the finest in healthcare and monitoring while in office, didn’t know he was sick for some time.

“This is what I typically would see in a VA hospital, where a patient hasn’t had medical attention in 10 years, presents to an emergency room with bone pain, and then they find that it’s metastatic prostate cancer,” he said during an interview on NewsNation on Sunday, regarding the former president receiving a nine on the Gleason Scale, which grades the aggressiveness of the cancer.

“The fact that we just find it at a Gleason nine is just pretty much unheard of in this day and age of medicine.”

Other doctors have echoed Dr. Shusterman’s sentiment.

Dr. Ezekiel Emmanuel, an oncologist who once sat on President Biden’s COVID Advisory Board, left the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe program shocked on Monday morning after he said Mr. Biden has had prostate cancer for many years and was stunned at the prospect that he did not receive the proper testing while in office.

“Oh, he’s had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading. That’s right. It’s a little surprising. I looked back at the records and there’s no evidence that when he got his health status and the medical records were released, that he had a prostate specific antigen,” the doctor said in response to a question from Joe Scarborough about getting diagnosed at such a late stage.

“Now, it is true that a lot of people recommend not doing a prostate-specific antigen after 70, but President Biden’s been in public life a very long time. He was vice president and had a lot of exams under 70. So, it’s a little surprising that they didn’t do it,” he said, adding that he’s certain that Mr. Biden had cancer during the start of his term in 2021.

“I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that.”

Speculation also swirled throughout the media since news of the diagnosis broke on Friday. CNN’s analyst Brian Stelter called the timing of the announcement “extraordinary.”

“We know from the statement from his personal spokesman that Biden learned of the diagnosis on Friday,” Mr. Stelter said during a segment that aired on Sunday.

“Well, what was the biggest Biden story on Friday? It was the release of those audio excerpts from his conversations with [former special counsel] Robert Hur back in 2023,” he added, referring to a report from Axios with audio excerpts from that conversation in which Mr. Biden was unable to remember key details of his life.

News Nation’s Leland Vittert also voiced his theories about when Mr. Biden was diagnosed, and raised questions about the potential of malpractice from medical staff at the White House.

“Was this a case of sort of gross medical malpractice by the White House doctors to miss this or is this a case of the American public not being told something that would be very material?” he said. “In Washington, it’s never the crime, it’s the cover-up. It’s what did people know and when did they know it?”

“I can’t express the severity and the depth of what is about to transpire over the next week or two about Joe Biden.”

Last week, Mr. Biden’s office revealed that a “small nodule” was found on his prostate during a routine checkup, requiring further evaluation.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related mortality among American men, following lung cancer. It is estimated that approximately one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” President Trump said in a Truth Social post. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”