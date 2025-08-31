Medieval Document Discloses Turin Shroud as ‘Clerical Fraud,’ New Study Claims

Questions about the shroud’s authenticity have persisted since it first appeared in 1354.

A recently discovered 14th-century manuscript provides what researchers say is the oldest written evidence that the Turin Shroud is a fake, according to findings published in the Journal of Medieval History.

The document, authored by a respected French theologian, Nicole Oresme (1325-1382), describes the famous relic as a “clear” and “patent” fake created through deceptions by clergy in the mid-12th century.

The Turin Shroud, a 14-foot linen cloth bearing the faint image of a crucified man, has been venerated for centuries by believers who consider it the burial shroud of Jesus Christ. The relic is housed in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist at Turin, Italy, where it draws countless visitors despite being displayed publicly only on special occasions.

Questions about the shroud’s authenticity have persisted since it first appeared in 1354. Vatican authorities have repeatedly wavered on whether to recognize it as genuine, and scientific studies over the years have cast doubt on its origins.

The newly discovered manuscript predates the previously known oldest dismissal of the shroud — a 1389 letter by the Bishop of Troyes, Pierre d’Arcis — which also denounced the relic as fraudulent.

In his writing, Oresme warned against believing claims of miraculous relics, stating: “I do not need to believe anyone who claims ‘Someone performed such miracle for me,’ because many clergy men thus deceive others, in order to elicit offerings for their churches.”

He specifically referenced the shroud’s origins, writing: “This is clearly the case for a church in Champagne (the French region where the shroud was first uncovered), where it was said that there was the shroud of the Lord Jesus Christ, and for the almost infinite number of those who have forged such things, and others.”

Oresme, who later became Bishop of Lisieux, France, was known for providing rational explanations for phenomena others attributed to divine or supernatural causes.

The lead author of the study, Nicolas Sarzeaud, a historian at Université Catholique of Louvain, Belgium, highlighted the significance of Oresme’s approach.

“What makes Oresme’s writing stand out is his attempt to provide rational explanations for unexplained phenomena, rather than interpreting them as divine or demonic,” Mr. Sarzeaud said in the study.

The historian noted that the shroud has remained controversial throughout history. “This now-controversial relic has been caught up in a polemic between supporters and detractors of its cult for centuries,” he said. “What has been uncovered is a significant dismissal of the shroud. … This case gives us an unusually detailed account of clerical fraud.”

Another report, from August 2024, conducted by Italian researchers, suggests that the fabric dates back approximately 2,000 years, aligning with the period when Jesus is believed to have lived and died. Those researchers employed advanced X-ray technology to analyze the linen’s age.

The Institute of Crystallography of the National Research Council examined eight small fabric samples, focusing on intricate details of the linen’s structure and cellulose patterns. They said they determined the cloth’s age by using specific aging metrics, including temperature and humidity.