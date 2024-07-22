Mega-Donor Says Biden’s Endorsement of Harris Is Revenge to Those Who Ousted Him

The donor also said he won’t be raising funds for Kamala Harris, but added ‘you can keep my million.’

John Morgan, a prominent donor for President Biden, announced that he will not support fundraising efforts for the Democrats if Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the presidential nominee.

“It’s one thing to vote for somebody; it’s another thing to raise millions of dollars for somebody; you have to really be in,” Mr. Morgan told ABC News.

The donor, founder of the Morgan & Morgan, the largest personal injury law firm in America, also said Mr. Biden took his anger out on America when he backed his vice president.

“Joe Biden’s endorsement of Kamala is his fuck you to all who pushed him out,” he wrote on X. “Be careful what you wish for.”

Mr. Biden dropped ouf of the presidential race on Sunday. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Mr. Biden wrote in a letter.

In a later post on social media, Mr. Biden endorsed Ms. Harris. But Mr. Morgan questioned her electability, saying she is too liberal to win.

“If Trump World could pick anybody to run against, I think they pick her,” he said. “If she’s a nominee, Mar a Lago has a real big party that night.”

On fundraising for Ms. Harris, Mr. Morgan said his heart just isn’t in it. “You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money,” he wrote on X. “I am neither.”

“It’s others turn now,” Mr. Morgan wrote. “The donors holding the 90 million can release those funds in the morning. It’s all yours. You can keep my million. And good luck.”

In a third post, Mr. Morgan wrote “any combination of these people win,” tagging Sen. Joe Manchin, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, whom he declared would win “in a landslide with any of these picks.”